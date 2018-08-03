House of the week: villa's stone throw from marina

BEACH HAVEN: Park your yacht in your front yard at this rare villa up for sale at Rosslyn Bay Marina.

PARK your 16 metre boat, pleasure craft or yacht in your own front yard with this amazing villa up for sale at Keppel Bay Marina.

Set in a complex, it has been architecturally designed with sustainable living capturing the sea breezes with many louvers, windows and doors.

Everyone local knows these villas - they are painted in bright, beach colours.

The villas are well maintained and there is a security gated entry.

There are individual entrances to each villa through the double automatic garage or rear courtyard door, fitted with an intercom.

The garage also has built in cupboards for storage.

The main living room has tiled floor, high ceilings and an open plan layout. The living room also looks onto a courtyard and over the marina and its many moored vessels.

The spacious kitchen has polished dark granite bench tops with glossy white cupboards that have plenty of storage. There is a 900mm gas cook top with range hood, stainless wall oven, matching microwave, dishwasher and fridge space.

The dining area runs smoothly into the lounge room and there are numerous doors that lead outside to the entertaining and BBQ areas overlooking the marina and water craft. Above the dining room, the ceiling has been designed to have two levels with a curve integrated into the design.

The laundry is also tidy and functional and there is another downstairs bathrooms.

The carpeted stairs take you to three upstairs bedrooms.

The main bedroom has a feature patterned wall and walk-in robe. The ensuite has a spa bath and tiled floor and walls.

There is also a main bathroom which is glossy white with a granite bench top.

It also leads onto another balcony with fencing to gain higher vantage views.

The architecture design also features curved shaped walls, round windows and ballastrating on the stairs.

The bedrooms are equipped with fans and air-conditioners.

Head down the ramp to your very own mooring with padded edges.

Out the front and rear, there are well-established gardens and large umbrellas.

Representing the property is Yeppoon Real Estate's Andrew Dowie who said it was an exceptional property.

He said the owners recently painted the whole house a neutral colour inside.

The owners have also kept security in mind - locks have been changed so there is only one house key and all windows and doors are fitted with crimsafe mesh.

The 16-metre berth is the home's biggest selling point.

"You can walk down the ramp to your boat, you don't have to queue up in the boat ramp,” Mr Dowie said.

"It has power and water at the jetty, if you want to wash down your boat you can do it all from the front of your home.”

It is also built strongly, coming out with no damage from Cyclone Marcia or Debbie.

The owners have held the property for eight years and are a retired couple from the bush.

They are only selling as they have sold their boat and no longer have a need for a villa on the water, Mr Dowie said.

"You have access to 26 islands in the Keppel islands, including North Keppel, Great Keppel Island and Pumpkin Island and you're close to Great Barrier Reef if you want to go further,” Mr Dowie said.

"Sitting right on the tropic of Capricorn Coast, we have beautiful weather all year around.”

The property is just walking distance from Keppel Bay Marina with its many licensed restaurant and bars.

It is a eight minute drive to Yeppoon and a 50 minute drive to Rockhampton airport.

There are many extras in this villa and it could be sold including furniture and electrical appliances.

OPEN HOME:

Villa 9, Bayside Way, Rossyln at Keppel Bay Marina.

Priced at $1, 095, 000

Open home on Sunday August 5, 12.30 - 1pm

Contact Andrew Dowie on 0429 391 379