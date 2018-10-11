House of the Week: Which home is the best of the week?

The pool will no doubt prove to be popular as temperatures rise.

The pool will no doubt prove to be popular as temperatures rise. Mr Real Estate

THIS is your opportunity to secure one of the largest homes in the entire Central Queensland area.

The home, located only a short distance from Rockhampton, sits on a sprawling four hectares of land overlooking the valleys that run along Yeppoon Road.

Designed for all types of families, this large character home comes complete with a massive outdoor living and pool area and separate living wing for extended family.

The main home consists of three bedrooms, three baths, and a large office, while the addition has two bedrooms and two baths.

HARMONIOUS LIVING: The large outdoor area sets the scene for year-round entertaining. INSET: Jason Rayner. Mr Real Estate

The traditional low set home has an undeniable sense of space, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and massive living areas that incorporate practical living features that modern day life demands.

This home provides the space, both inside and out, that many others do not.

With a large outdoor entertaining area and pool space, outside entertaining will be a hit all year round, and will no doubt be a treat in the warmer months.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Three large sheds on the property mean lots of storage; one shed encompasses 414m2, with another 23m x 18m shed and a smaller 6m x 6m shed, all with power.

With nine water tanks throughout the property, a 2000 litre bore, three septic tanks for yard water and 38 units of solar panels, this massive property is almost entirely self sufficient.

Located just off Yeppoon Road, the property is only a short drive to the heart of Rockhampton or to the beaches of Yeppoon.

Family movie nights in this massive living room will keep everyone entertained for hours. Mr Real Estate

If views across the valley in a home meticulously maintained and built to showcase country lifestyle at its finest sounds like something you are looking for, then you certainly don't want to miss out on a chance to own this premier property.

For property agent Jason Rayner, seeing a property like this on the market with such good value for money was almost unheard of.

"I think it is a rare offering,” he said.

"I have been selling houses for 18 year, and rarely do you come across a house of this proportion with so much value for money.”

One of the larger sheds provides plenty of space for storage. Mr Real Estate

The sellers, according to Mr Rayner, have lived on the property for more than 20 years, adding to it over time to create what is standing today.

"They have basically created their own little paradise in the middle of a 40,000 m2 area where they have raised their family and they've had a great time,” he said.

"It is a pristine property in a really handy location between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

"The way it has been laid out is beautiful. The whole set up has been designed for people that need a lot of storage and have a big family or extended family.”

20 Constable Road, Limestone Creek: