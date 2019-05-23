HOUSE OF THE WEEK:Prime location, views of ocean and valleys

PRIME LOCATION: The property is a two-storey home with four-bedrooms and two-bathrooms, with stunning beach and scenic views. INSET: Agent Tanya Edwards.

PRIME LOCATION: The property is a two-storey home with four-bedrooms and two-bathrooms, with stunning beach and scenic views. INSET: Agent Tanya Edwards. Emu Park Real Estate

TURN the key in the front door and sit on the deck because there is nothing you will need to do when you buy this home.

6 Hideaway Rd, Zilzie, is featured this week as The Morning Bulletin's House of the Weekas part of the Real Estate Guide on Saturday.

The home has had everything done from immaculate marble bench tops, an attractive wooden deck and a perfectly manicured and immaculate yard.

The high set home has been designed and built to capture views of the Keppel Bay and valleys.

Located in the Seaspray Complex, it is nearby to a doctor's surgery, chemist, gym and tennis courts, not to mention beach access and walking paths.

Surrounded by the national park, there is a sense of tranquillity in the area.

Inside the home you will find a generous sized open floor plan in the main areas with laminated floors.

Bi-fold doors will lead you to a covered patio, built to capture the cool breezes.

A separate lounge room also has glass sliding doors out to a rear patio.

Photos View Photo Gallery

In the heart of the home in the kitchen lies a stone bench top and top-of-the-line appliances including oven, cook top and dishwasher.

Three bedrooms are situated on this level, all with carpet, built-in robes, ceiling fans and drapes.

The main bathroom has a modern and stylish design with a shower, bath and separate toilet.

Throughout the home you can remain cool, or hot, with a split-system air-conditioner.

For assurance of safety, the lower level is fully screened with security screens and doors.

For the dirty work, there is a separate laundry downstairs with rear outdoor access.

Underneath the stairs, as a bonus, is extra storage.

READ HERE: Demand higher than supply in commercial real estate sector

Up the stairs is the master bedroom which includes an ensuite, walk-n robe and to top it off - a patio to take in the mountain views.

Out in the fully fenced yard, lies a magnificent backyard as the block sits on an elevated 778sqm. A water tank, solar hot water, outdoor power points, and pop up sprinklers are all added features. The garage is a double lock-up with seamless flooring and storage shelves, internal entry door and rear access.

Emu Park Real Estate agent representing the property is Tanya Edwards.

Ms Edwards said Seaspray is gaining prominence as one of the booming destinations in Zilzie with new homes being built and others sold.

There is also exciting news that the restaurant is going to open again in a couple of weeks offering Vietnamese and Mediterranean cuisine.

"The Beautiful Emu Park campaign is also helping to bring people to the area which is fantastic for everybody,” Ms Edwards said. "My recent sales have been to people moving to the area from interstate and around Queensland appreciating the value on offer.

"Our agency was recently awarded Agency of the Year for Emu Park for receiving five star reviews.

"We have a special offer until June 30 for anybody wanting to list their property with us as well to celebrate our award.”

6 HIDEAWAY RD, ZILZIE

Price reduction to $549,000

Massive elevated block of 778m2

Four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two vehicle garage

Located in Seaspray Estate

Patios to take in ocean and valley, mountain views

Immaculate maintained yard

Open home this Saturday from 12.45pm to 1.15pm

Phone Tanya Edwards on 0400 304 240