Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Leanne Lita Hill, 44, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count of failing to comply with a noise abatement direction. Picture: Contributed
Leanne Lita Hill, 44, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count of failing to comply with a noise abatement direction. Picture: Contributed
Crime

House party could be heard from two streets away

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
13th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were called to the same house in Norman Gardens multiple times for noise complaints, despite the homeowner being issued with a noise abatement direction.

Leanne Lita Hill, 44, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count of failing to comply with a noise abatement direction.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police issued Hill with a noise abatement direction on May 14 at 11pm. It was effective until 11.01pm on May 18.

Ms Marsden said after issuing the direction, police attended about two to three times and on each occasion gave Hill and other occupants of the residence a warning in relation to excessive noise.

She said police attended again at 1.53am on May 17, where they heard excessive noise including amplified music and raised voices coming from the residence.

She said the noise could be heard by police about two streets away.

She said Hill told police she knew there was a noise abatement in place and did not know there was excessive noise coming from the residence as she was asleep.

Hill’s lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client believed it must have been her son and some friends responsible for the excessive noise.

Mr Gimbert said his client accepted it was her responsibility to maintain the direction.

She was fined $400. A criminal conviction was not recorded.

noise complaint rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

        Premium Content Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

        Rugby Union GALLERY: Rugby fans treated to two thrillers as juniors do battle.

        Huge carpet python on the loose in Gracemere

        Premium Content Huge carpet python on the loose in Gracemere

        News The snake is used to warm environments and may be found in a garage.

        Furry visitor helps students learn about pest management

        Premium Content Furry visitor helps students learn about pest management

        Council News Check out these handy tips for managing pests.

        CQ dad a nervous wreck when pulled over by police

        Premium Content CQ dad a nervous wreck when pulled over by police

        Crime He was detained for the purposes of a search, where police made a shocking...