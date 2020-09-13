House party could be heard from two streets away

Leanne Lita Hill, 44, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count of failing to comply with a noise abatement direction. Picture: Contributed

POLICE were called to the same house in Norman Gardens multiple times for noise complaints, despite the homeowner being issued with a noise abatement direction.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police issued Hill with a noise abatement direction on May 14 at 11pm. It was effective until 11.01pm on May 18.

Ms Marsden said after issuing the direction, police attended about two to three times and on each occasion gave Hill and other occupants of the residence a warning in relation to excessive noise.

She said police attended again at 1.53am on May 17, where they heard excessive noise including amplified music and raised voices coming from the residence.

She said the noise could be heard by police about two streets away.

She said Hill told police she knew there was a noise abatement in place and did not know there was excessive noise coming from the residence as she was asleep.

Hill’s lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client believed it must have been her son and some friends responsible for the excessive noise.

Mr Gimbert said his client accepted it was her responsibility to maintain the direction.

She was fined $400. A criminal conviction was not recorded.