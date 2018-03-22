Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
172 Opal Street, Emerald, sold for $380,000 earlier this month.
172 Opal Street, Emerald, sold for $380,000 earlier this month. Ray White - Emerald
Property

House prices surge 50% in CQ mining region

vanessa jarrett
by
22nd Mar 2018 6:26 AM

CENTRAL Highlands house prices have jumped almost 50 per cent to $197,250 in the December quarter, new data has revealed.

Over the last quarter, 36 houses were sold in the Central Highlands for a 46.9 per cent quarterly rise.

One of the hot spots was Emerald where 28 homes sold at a median price of $230,000, representing a 27.9% increase for the three months to the end of December.

Co-owner of Ray White Emerald Mark Muldrew said there is definitely more activity in the market.

 

"That comes down to stabilisation in the mining and resources sector, we are seeing more confidence in the future."

The median sale price for a house in the Central Highlands this quarter is $197,250. "There has been a few cheaper houses sold, some of the old railway houses sold a few weeks ago and I was at an auction on the weekend and it went for $190,000," Mark said.

Mark said the higher end of the market, upwards of $450,000, has picked up as well.

 

"We are starting to see a few sales in that two years ago you wouldn't have got an inquiry on it," he said.

Five years ago the annual median house price was $436,000. Mark said he thinks the latest median price will rise slowly over time.

"I think it will go up to the lower two hundreds this year," he said.

 

Mark Muldrew, co-owner of Ray White Emerald, predicts a good year ahead.
Mark Muldrew, co-owner of Ray White Emerald, predicts a good year ahead. Contributed

He said it could take "quite some time" to get back up to the higher level again. "It could be three to five years away," Mark said.

"It's going to be a steady growth, it will be gradual.

There are some projects in the woodwork encouraging buyers to be positive.

"There's some mines getting sold, Glencore bought Hail Creek so that is all encouraging," Mark said.

"Might see Capella get a kick along with that."

 

Rental demand has edged up, with Emerald now $240 a week for a three bedroom home (up $20 for the Dec quarter) while Blackwater homes are up to $195 a week. "We have the lowest vacancy rate we have had in two and half years," Mark said. "Employment out here with mines putting on permanent employers, people are coming back here for jobs.

"There are new people moving to town, we were losing people a few years ago."

Mark said Emerald has had the most growth in rentals. "There has been some influx in Moranbah, rental vacancy rates have dropped back with the talk of Adani and a solar farm," Mark said.

"Things have turned a corner at Blackwater.

"The coal prices have levelled out so that is a bonus."

RECENT HOUSE SALES:

Biloela:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

7 Auburn St, $150,000

18 Lawrence St, $280, 500

112 Grevillea St, $115,000

12 Brigalow Wy, $440,000

21 Oakey St, $100,000

7 Serena Crt, $460,000

Moranbah:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

27 Longman Dr, $320,000

15 Bacon St, $145,000

34 Bradman St, $163,000

30 Rosewall St, $115,000

1A Savannah St, $132, 500

13 Barraclough Crst, $300,000

Emerald:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

9 Lauren Dr, $315,000

5 McKendry St, $190,000

172 Opal St, $380,000

3/4 Parkway St, $177,000

51B Baker St, $112,000

Chalmers Crst, $230,000

Mackay:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

1/19 Norris St, $249,000

2/349 Alfred St, $196, 888

1/54 Nelson St, $225,000

13 Norris St, $270,000

3/27 Romeo St, $185,000

1/43 Gregory St, $80,000

Gladstone:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

21 Oaka Lane, $233,000

202/35 Lord St, $340,000

1/6 Little Bramston St, $110,000

7 Carinya St, $185, 00

4A Carinya Dr, $304,000

24 Wyara Cls, $480,000

Rockhampton:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

5 Parkside Plc, $422, 000

5 Walnut Ave, $530,000

298 Duthie Ave, $365,000

445 Dean St, $227, 500

14 Agnes St, $397,000

1A Bauhinia Trce, $546,000

Related Items

biloela emerald mining boom moranbah ray white reiq tmbproperty
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Mining town 'goodilocks', 9, raises $20k with chop

Mining town 'goodilocks', 9, raises $20k with chop

News 'THIS is why I want to shave my head mum': Bella Whitehouse was inspired by tragedy, now her goal has skyrocketed 10-fold.

CHOPPER TRAGEDY: Police return to mainland with bodies

CHOPPER TRAGEDY: Police return to mainland with bodies

Breaking Two people have died in a helicopter crash

Man injured in truck rollover north of Rockhampton

Man injured in truck rollover north of Rockhampton

News PARAMEDICS transported the man to hospital

  • 22nd Mar 2018 7:49 AM
Slow run to the finish in Livingstone Shire by-election

Slow run to the finish in Livingstone Shire by-election

News TOO close to call as postal votes trickle in

  • 22nd Mar 2018 7:08 AM

Local Partners