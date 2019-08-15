House sale sets yearly record for North Rockhampton suburb

Possibly the highest selling home in Frenchville this year, 11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville, Qld 4701

Possibly the highest selling home in Frenchville this year, 11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville, Qld 4701

PERSISTENCE has paid off for Frenchville home owners who sold their stunning Murlay Avenue property for more than $800,000 last week.

RP Data shows the massive home with three decks with sweeping views of the Fitzroy River was on the market for almost two years between May 2016 and 2018 before it was withdrawn.

The house was then put back on the market in April this year and took 117 days to sell.

Possibly the highest priced home sold in Frenchville this year, 11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville, Qld 4701

The five-bedroom house sold for $805,000 on Wednesday, August 7 in one of the biggest sales of the year for North Rockhampton.

The sale was well above the suburb's average with REIQ data showing the median sale for Frenchville in the June quarter was $320,000.

The premium home was advertised as "ready for new owners to enjoy, with pristine manicured gardens and lawn, an in-ground swimming pool and a chef's kitchen with stone tops to entertain guests”.

According to the Herron Todd White Month in Review August report, location was the most important feature in the prestige market sector.

Possibly the highest selling home in Frenchville this year, 11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville, Qld 4701

"Buyers active in the top end of our market typically require a premium, elevated location with a large home of top quality fitout, preferably with views,” the report read.

While the report noted The Range continued to be a sought-after area, North Rockhampton had its own qualities.

"There are also selected areas of north Rockhampton which provide elevation, views and good quality homes,” it read.

"North side still provides great access to quality schooling options and regional shopping facilities, however is typically 15 minutes drive into the CBD.”

The report stated while 15 minutes in metropolitan markets was a short commute, the drive was less appealing for Rockhampton locals.

Last five sales