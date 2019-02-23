House there one day, gone the next: Council moves home

ALL GONE: House removed from Norman Gardens block at 15 Chalmers St.

RESIDENTS in a Norman Gardens street have had a bustling week seeing a house moved to make way for a new drainage channel.

A three-bedroom home at 15 Chalmers St was split in two, with the first half moved on Tuesday morning and second half on Thursday morning.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the council purchased the property to reduce flooding.

The land backs onto Webber Park and the Bluebirds United Sports Club.

Council had the home at 15 Chalmers St, Norman Gardens moved this week to allow for a drainage channel. Google Maps

"By removing the house, council will reshape the land into a shallow channel so when the underground drainage is at capacity, the kerb and channel water will flow more easily into the Webber Park drainage channel,” she said.

Cr Strelow noted the Webber Park project was one of the council's highest priorities.

A neighbour reported the home was moved to Wowan and it is believed the original owners had moved to Brisbane.

It was listed in the council meeting report for January contracts awarded. The council allocated $20,710 to remove the house.

The house sat on a 620sqm block of land which was valued at $104,000 in June 2017.

The house to the right of the home with the solar panels on the roof is now removed. Council plans to reshape the land to a shallow channel. Google Maps

Cr Strelow explained the council had budgeted a significant increase in annual drainage work for the past few years.

A commitment was made to do a minimum of $3million of new work each year.

The process of deciding which drainage problem would get priority under this programme is in accordance with a criteria set by councillors.

"We agreed that 'risk to life and limb' would be the highest priority, followed by an assessment of the amount of property damage potentially caused,” Cr Strelow said.

"Councillors then drove around in a bus and looked at the highest priority projects before we signed off on the next few years' worth of projects, with each project staged over a couple of years.

"Council purchased the property at 15 Chalmers Street as part of this programme to reduce flooding.”