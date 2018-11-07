Houseboat owner's horrific find after teenage break-in

A Noosa houseboat owner returned to their vessel to discover someone had broken in and trashed it. FILE PHOTO.

A Noosa houseboat owner returned to their vessel to discover someone had broken in and trashed it. FILE PHOTO. John McCutcheon

A TEENAGER who broke into a houseboat to "chill" with friends faced the blame for faeces, food and alcohol scattered throughout the vessel.

The court heard the owner of the 52-foot houseboat usually stayed aboard on weekends, but had left it locked and anchored on the Noosa River for a time they were away.

Upon return, they discovered someone had forced entry through the rear door and made the disgusting mess inside including faeces smeared on the kitchen floor.

Forensics officers found Ben Isaac Taylor's fingerprints on three bottles which had been moved into the hallway.

The now 20-year-old pleaded guilty to enter a premises with intent in the Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, a charge which the duty lawyer argued sounded "worse than it was".

The court heard Taylor admitted to having been inside the vessel, but claimed he left when friends who invited him aboard began to trash the place.

Water police conducted inquiries with the six people Taylor had named, but all swore they had not been on the houseboat and did not have permission to enter it.

The offence occurred sometime between November 21 and December 12, 2016.

The court heard as of October 15 Taylor had successfully completed probation for an unrelated offence which happened after the houseboat incident.

"Although it is not as bad as it may have first seemed, it's pretty disgusting," Magistrates Rod Madsen told the court.

"I can imagine how I would have felt.

"Given your age at the time and history at the time... I won't record a conviction."

Taylor was placed on 12 months' probation.