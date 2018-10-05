Queenslanders 'will pay' waste levy because of Ipswich: LNP

THE city's rubbish problems have again been thrust into the spotlight, with the Opposition claiming ratepayers across Queensland will pay for Ipswich's waste issues.

A levy on waste dumped in Queensland is expected to raise $400million for the Palaszczuk Government over four years.

The parliamentary committee examining the Waste Levy Bill visited North Ipswich yesterday.

LNP environment spokesman David Crisafulli said ratepayers would be stung with the waste levy.

He said less than $1 in every $10 raised by the new tax would go to environmental programs.

"Whether or not you support a waste tax, for it to have any environmental benefit more has to go to environmental initiatives and not to the State Government's coffers," Mr Crisafulli said.

In a submission to the committee, the Local Government Association of Queensland has warned household budgets could be affected by the levy, with rate hikes slated as a way councils could recoup about $10million in costs.

The LGAQ said unless changes were made there would be a bottom-line effect on households.

LGAQ chief executive Greg Hallam said councils affected would have to absorb the cost or pass it on in rates.

"We believe the figure is somewhere around $10 to $12million per annum," he said.

Ipswich City Council has previously said it was planning for and will be working on programs to divert waste from landfill ahead of the levy's introduction.

"The State Government will be providing advance payments to council which will be calculated at 105 per cent of the previous financial year's waste to landfill tonnages by the waste levy amount," a spokesman said last month.

"The council can use this advance payment to invest back in to waste diversion programs as well as offset the costs to council for waste disposal to landfill."

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk introduced the waste levy as a reaction to problems in Ipswich.

"We had an interstate dumping issue in Ipswich, then we had a recycling issue in Ipswich," Mr Mander said.

"The Labor government has used that as an excuse to introduce a statewide waste tax levy. Why should the people of Wide Bay have to pay for a problem in Ipswich?"