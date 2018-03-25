Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

Housemate assaulted male over alleged attack on girl

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
25th Mar 2018 11:08 AM

A ROCKHAMPTON man "lost it” when his housemate "fobbed off” allegations that he had assaulted a young woman.

Christian Lindsay Hilden-Buetel, 41, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court recently to an assault charge.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said the victim told police Hilden-Buetel attended his house and was aggressive and agitated, mumbling about a female.

Snr Const Janes said Hilden-Buetel punched the victim many times, leaving a lump the size of a golf ball above his eyebrow.

Duty lawyer Joanne Madden said Hilden-Buetel had been sharing a house with the victim at the time of the incident.

"It came to his attention the victim had assaulted a young woman,” she said.

Ms Madden said he accepted he shouldn't have sought retribution for the young woman.

"When the victim shrugged it off, he lost control,” she said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Hilden-Buetel pay a $750 fine.

A conviction was recorded.

