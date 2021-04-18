Housemate threatened: ‘I’m coming to smash your head in’

A man undergoing treatment for cancer has been fined $1000 after repeatedly harassing and threatening a former housemate.

Robert Conrad Hiscox, 47, pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three counts of using a carriage service to harass a person and one count each of wilful damage and using a carriage service to threaten harm to a person.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Hiscox was living with the victim in Rockhampton between June 1, 2020, and December 23, 2020.

He said sometime while they were housemates, Hiscox drank alcohol, became angry, yelled at the victim who was in their bed asleep at the time, called the victim names and punched a hole in the bedroom door.

Senior Constable Rumford said a week after moving out, Hiscox sent the victim messages between 11.30pm and 11.39pm on December 31 such as: “I’m the only one who cared but you talk about me like a f---ing dog” and “you’re a c---. That’s shit. That’s all over the toilet but it’s OK to be plastered in shit or leave shitty clothes in your room for two weeks...” and “everyone will know you are a f---ing dog” and “the only c--- who cared is coming to knock you out”.

He said the defendant sent further messages on January 1, 2021, saying “guess won’t be long you will be a junkie again. Don’t need you dogging me.”

Senior Constable Rumford said Hiscox also left a voicemail that day saying “answer my calls c---. I’m coming to knock you out”.

He said Hiscox also sent a message to the victim saying “answer your f---ing phone c--- because I’m coming to see you c---” and “I’m coming to you if you don’t talk to me” and “I’m coming to smash your head in”.

Senior Constable Rumford said Hiscox sent another message on January 5 saying “mental health employees know you are selling your valium for weed”.

He said later, Hiscox sent another message which read “stay away. Police will be counting your f---ing tablets, dog”.

Senior Constable Rumford said another message that night read “you need to realise you have nothing and you will never have nothing. No one wants to know you ... you are a drunk who don’t care and a drunk who has nothing but alcohol.”

He said when police spoke to Hiscox, he told them he had phoned the victim on those dates and left voicemail messages, and may have sent some messages while angry.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had separated from his partner of eight years and was a casual construction worker.

He said Hiscox had depression and anxiety but chose not to be treated for the mental health issues due to the side effects of the medications.

Mr Robertson said his client was diagnosed in 2019 with tumours in his bladder for which he had undergone nine operations and two rounds of chemotherapy prior to being sentenced, with treatment ongoing.

Hiscox had a conviction recorded for the offending against his former housemate.