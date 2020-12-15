Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is accused of capturing a huge amount of photos of his housemate at her most intimate moments without her knowing.
A man is accused of capturing a huge amount of photos of his housemate at her most intimate moments without her knowing.
Crime

Housemate ‘took secret intimate photos’ of woman

by Emily Cosenza
15th Dec 2020 6:59 PM

A man has been slapped with charges for allegedly hiding a camera in his housemate's wardrobe and capturing a huge amount of intimate images of her without her knowing.

ACT Police arrested the 30-year-old man on Monday after his roommate reported finding the device at their Turner home in Canberra's north on Saturday.

An investigation lead to his electronic equipment being seized and the discovery of 95 files containing intimate images of the woman taken over 22 consecutive days this year.

He was bailed to face the ACT Magistrates Court on January 18.

Originally published as Housemate 'took secret, intimate photos'

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Worker killed at mine

      Worker killed at mine
      • 15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

      Top Stories

        Why this Thunder batsman is the toast of CQ sports club

        Premium Content Why this Thunder batsman is the toast of CQ sports club

        Cricket Why Emerald Brothers is in the money after last night’s BBL game.

        Blind spot in law: Family left to deal with illegal dumping

        Premium Content Blind spot in law: Family left to deal with illegal dumping

        Community Ben Carew and Claire Palmer were told to clean up illegally-dumped material from...

        REVEALED: Much bigger plans for Surf Lakes Yeppoon

        Premium Content REVEALED: Much bigger plans for Surf Lakes Yeppoon

        News Everyone in the room today was beyond excited to hear what the developers are...

        Woman drank bottle of wine before crashing at traffic lights

        Premium Content Woman drank bottle of wine before crashing at traffic lights

        Crime She was more than four times the limit.

        • 15th Dec 2020 6:00 PM