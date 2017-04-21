27°
News

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

Leighton Smith | 21st Apr 2017 3:00 AM
South Gladstone for Real Estate.
South Gladstone for Real Estate. Mike Richards GLA120117RESG

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CENTRAL Queensland's latest housing approval figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have been described as "steady as she goes".

Master Builders regional manager for Central Queensland, Dennis Bryant said the latest statistics were not overly exciting or down the doldrums, they were moving along as expected.

"Approvals are what goes through council for future construction, we take them as an indicator of how the economy is going," Mr Bryant said.

For the past 12-month period to February (2016/2017), Mr Bryant said that house (detached dwellings) approvals were down 6% overall with 528 approvals, compared to 562 in the previous 12 months (2015/2016).

In the past year to February 2017, 99 multi-unit approvals were granted compared to the previous year's 74 - which is a 33.8 per cent increase in approvals.

When these statistics are combined, there is a slight overall drop of 1.4% in approvals for the past 12 months.

"I think it comes down to confidence in putting money into housing and that's generally caused by the fact that the local economy has slowed down, employment prospects don't look as good as they may have been," he said.

"We're still coming out of this idea that the coal industry is slowing down.

"You get conflicting reports.

"One coal mine opening up and another one closing is putting people off so people see that and think, 'is this a good time to put my money into a house, I might be out of a job tomorrow?'"

Mr Bryant said statistics reflected a holding pattern as people waited for a major project announcement to boost confidence and kick start the economy.

These sentiments were echoed by director of Affordable Quality Homes, Scott Kilpatrick.

"My belief is the community of Central Queensland is waiting for a positive announcement with regards to one of the major projects such as Adani, Great Keppel Island, Mount Morgan mine, any of these number of projects that we're being told are being discussed, we're waiting on the confidence to come back with regards to some these issues," Mr Kilpatrick. said.

In addition to urging decisive action from the politicians, both men lamented the significant obstacles created by red tape and banks which often placed ridiculous restrictions in the way of people looking for funding to buy property.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council housing property rockhampton rockhampton regional council

Just In

Dream bar and cafe opening at iconic Rocky CBD location today

Dream bar and cafe opening at iconic Rocky CBD location...

WELL-KNOWN family open Rockhampton CBD restaurant that is years in the making.

Boyfriend takes teen lover on a stealing spree

Kiara Skie Mcghee and Joshua Aubrey David Macey

CENTRAL Queensland teen warned her man is leading her astray.

Rocky landlord evicts migrant family with bizarre habits

HIGH AND DRY: Kieran, Kate and Kruz Howard have been left out of pocket after Sri Lankan migrants damaged their rental property.

THESE Rockhampton landlords have been through a nightmare scenario.

PHOTOS: Woman 'run over' by car found in gutter outside Rocky pub

RUN OVER: A car has allegedly run over a woman outside the Brunswick Hotel.

A CAR has run over a woman outside a popular Rockhampton pub.

Local Partners

Linda and Leonie build the breast support group

Local Breast Cancer National Australia Community Liaison Officers, Leonie Moore and Linda Gibson joined over 200 breast cancer survivors from around Australia.

Rocky landlord evicts migrant family with bizarre habits

HIGH AND DRY: Kieran, Kate and Kruz Howard have been left out of pocket after Sri Lankan migrants damaged their rental property.

THESE Rockhampton landlords have been through a nightmare scenario.

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant with second child

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

It's show time at Marlborough

SHOW TIME: The 33rd Annual Marlborough Show will be held this weekend.

Amusement rides, face painting, fashion parades and delicious food.

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

This is Tranquil Living in The Sanctuary Estate&#39;

10 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $535,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom home is located in the secluded and popular Sanctuary Estate' which is tucked away at the end of German Street Norman Gardens. Breezes...

Fantastic Investment Opportunity

1 and 2/15 Wright Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great returns and long term tenants, situated in one of Rockhampton's most popular suburbs.

FOR SALE / FOR LEASE GROUND LEVEL CBD OFFICE WITH SECURE CARPARK

4/160 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial andbull; Popular building, prime location andbull; 64m2 floor area andbull; Reception and ... $210,000 + GST...

andbull; Popular building, prime location andbull; 64m2 floor area andbull; Reception and Waiting Room andbull; 2 x Offices andbull; Staff Room and...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $479,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

MASSIVE SHED &amp; 4 + BEDROOMS!

12 Ranger Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 4 $239,000 NEG

HOT POTATO - HOT POTATO !!! WOW What a little beauty! This Gracemere home has it all. Firstly, how can you go past the MASSIVE 12m x 6m powered shed. Perfect for...

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $292,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

House + Land = Great Value!

130 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $478,500

More BANG for your BUCK... Want spectacular views and an amazing home to match it all under $480,000 there’s no reason to keep looking now... we have found it for...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

Perfect Family Home with All the Extras

298 Bloxsom Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Positioned in a quiet Northside location and close to Mt. Archer school is where you will find this impressive family home. As you enter the home you will...

Space and Serenity

15 Cunningham Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Located in Glenlee, this spacious 4 bedroom family home stretches out over 5 acres and offers peaceful country living only 20 minutes from Rockhampton. Bonus...

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!