‘We are protecting subbies’: Minister

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni has pushed for tougher legislation to crackdown on unscrupulous behaviour in the construction industry. Picture: Clare Armstrong

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni has pushed for tougher legislation to crackdown on unscrupulous behaviour in the construction industry. Picture: Clare Armstrong

HOUSING Minister Mick de Brenni has defended his government's tough stance on protecting subbies "ripped off under a broken system", after today's revelations tipping further collapses in the construction industry.

The Springwood MP was responding after News Queensland this morning released details of 65 builder collapses across the country.

Mr de Brenni said penalties, including jail time, were now in place for mishandling stubbies' money under this system and he sympathised with those who had been ripped off.

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni has defended the state’s tough stance on protecting subbies. Picture: Clare Armstrong

The state introduced tough measures on January 1 to crack down on unscrupulous practices in the building industry, legislating mandatory minimum financial disclosure requirements.

The new rules ensure the Queensland Building and Construction Commission has greater insight into a company's financial health.

In December, subbies were also guaranteed enhanced security of payment.

"Everyone in the building industry deserves the confidence they will be paid on time, in full, every time … my resolve to deliver effective security of payment reforms has never been stronger," he said.

"I agree with subbies and the builders who do the right thing. The rules were broken and they needed to change.

"There's now a fairer progress payments process, streamlined adjudication procedures for disputes and greater protection of retention moneys.

"Importantly, this reporting system is backed by tough penalties for anyone who breaks the rules," he said.

The state has also promised to evaluate the Project Bank Accounts that now apply to all government projects between $1m and $10m, before rolling out to all private sector projects over $1m.

An evaluation report on Project Bank Accounts will be completed next month.

Mr de Brenni has pushed for the tougher measures since 2016 and said a block of units in Springwood was part of the trigger for the statewide building industry inquiry into the failed Cullen Group.

In October, Mr de Brenni vowed to get to the bottom of the 2016 Cullen Group collapse, which left up to 30 subcontractors who built the units out of pocket.

The Springwood property, on the corner of Cinderella Dve and Athena Grove, is in the heart of Mr de Brenni's electorate.

Housing and Public works Minister Mick de Brenni outside the Springwood units which triggered the inquiry into the failed Cullen Group.

At the time, Mr de Brenni, who called for the inquiry before the 2017 election, said he was heartened by the $300,000 the industry watchdog would contribute for the investigation which would also delve into the failure of Queensland One Homes.

As part of a public examination, directors of the two failed companies were to appear before the Federal Court to give evidence.

The QBCC will play an observatory role for the Cullen Group Australian investigation and act as a committee member for the inquiry into Queensland One Homes.

Speaking outside the now-tenanted units in Springwood, Mr de Brenni said most of the subcontractors on the units still had not been paid, two years after the Cullen collapse which left debts of about $18 million.

He said Cullen Group was like many other building companies around the state which had used subcontractor funds to build their projects.

But he slated the lack of financial accountability back to a previous LNP state government when the then-Housing Minister Tim Mander "watered down" financial requirements including forcing builders to report their financial status to the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.