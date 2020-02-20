Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How 15 seconds sealed MH370 passengers’ fate

20th Feb 2020 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The pilot of MH370 had done everything he could to hide his actions from aviation officials before the flight went missing.

 

Malaysia Airlines Captain Zaharie Shah goes through airport security before taking charge of Flight MH370. File picture
Malaysia Airlines Captain Zaharie Shah goes through airport security before taking charge of Flight MH370. File picture

But a "satellite handshake" system not even pilots knew about provided the vital clue into what happened to MH370 and its last known position.

One theory now explains in terrifying detail much of what happened on that final journey - including the 15 seconds that sealed the passengers' fate and the reason none of them attempted to phone or text.

A new Sky documentary - MH370 The Untold Story - lays out every aspect of how the sinister plot would have unfolded at it brings together experts and key players for the first time.

News Corp Australia subscribers can watch the full documentary in six parts published over three days on this website. Don't miss part 4, available from 8pm (AEDT) tonight.

More Stories

Show More
crash mh370 missing passengers plane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        22 offenders busted in potential $3.5m ice drug bust

        premium_icon 22 offenders busted in potential $3.5m ice drug bust

        Crime More than $100,000 of cash was seized, 1/2 kilo of cannabis and multiple vehicles impounded

        Who’s your Daddy? Meeting the men of Mamma Mia! the Musical

        premium_icon Who’s your Daddy? Meeting the men of Mamma Mia! the Musical

        News SPOILER ALERT! For those readers who haven’t seen the movie or musical versions...

        • 20th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
        ’I like a challenge’: Rocky dancer’s exciting new coup

        premium_icon ’I like a challenge’: Rocky dancer’s exciting new coup

        News Emerging starlet leaps one step closer to her dream.

        • 20th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
        COURT: 29 people in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 29 people in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Yeppon Magistrates Court today.