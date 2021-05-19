Residents, schools and businesses will benefit from a $1.5 million digital infrastructure boost across the Isaac region.

New and improved telecommunication services are to be installed between Moranbah and Clermont, with five new towers part of the project which is funded under the Australian Government’s Regional Connectivity program.

Isaac region Mayor Anne Baker said the project would help keep local businesses connected, help families stay in touch and allow locals to better access health, education and online services on the go.

“Mobile and broadband connectivity is essential to help feed, power and build sustainable and vibrant Isaac regional communities,” she said.

“Our residents and mum-and-dad enterprises deserve improved broadband services and data that deliver fast and reliable connectivity.

“This will give families a boost in keeping in touch, businesses to stay connected and gain more access to online health and educational services.

“Thank you to the Commonwealth for recognise this as a priority especially in this COVID-19 climate we all find ourselves in.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Isaac projects provided people with access to improved broadband services and data.

“This improved connectivity would support agricultural productivity by enabling the uptake of Agtech and decision agriculture in a significant livestock and crop growing region, including to a new Signature Beef processing plant, which would create new jobs,” Ms Landry said.

Minister Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government Mark Coulton said it was part the $90 million program delivering 81 place-based solutions to digital connectivity issues in the regions through a range of mobile and broadband services.

Originally published as How $1.5M will improve connectivity across Isaac region