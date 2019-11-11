Menu
It is looking increasingly likely that Latrell Mitchell has played his last game for the Roosters. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

How $1m move could actually cost NRL star

by Staff writers
11th Nov 2019 6:24 AM

Cronulla great Paul Gallen has warned Latrell Mitchell that chasing a bumper contract upgrade could actually cost the 22-year-old money.

Mitchell is currently embroiled in an ugly contract stand off with the Roosters after baulking at an extension offer of $800,000 a season.

His response caused the back-to-back NRL premiers to take the offer off the table.

Multiple clubs have been linked to Mitchell but it is now the Wests Tigers who have emerged as favourites to sign the centre for around $1 million a season after the Bulldogs ruled themselves out of the race.

But Gallen said the offer might not be as good as it first appears.

"If he goes to another club ... I can't see them having the success the Roosters are going to have in the short-term future," Gallen said on Sports Sunday.

"For an extra couple of hundred thousand dollars a year, I'm not sure it's worth it.

"And if he goes to another club that's not succeeding, he probably misses out on State of Origin, probably misses out on playing for Australia. That's probably $150,000 a year there.

"If he's having success at the Roosters, he probably picks up a third-party (agreement) here and there; that's another 25, 50 grand a year. There's your $200,000 there.

 

Latrell Mitchell’s place in the Australian side could be at risk if he switches to fullback.
"Go wherever you're happy, Latrell, but success is a big thing in rugby league."

Gallen said the Roosters were spot on in their valuation of the NSW and Kagaroos representative.

"He has been offered $800,000. For a 22-year-old who has admitted himself he can float in and out of games, he's still not that consistent, I think it's a pretty fair deal. But do what makes you happy, young fella," Gallen said.

"I'm sort of on both sides of the fence here. I take my hat off to the Roosters for the way they've handled this.

"The Roosters are a club, unless you want to be at that club for the right reasons, you will not be there. They've shown over the years how many players they've gotten rid of and we've only got to look back two years.

"Mitchell Pearce, their favourite son, on good money, everyone loved him there; they flicked him for Cooper Cronk. They go on to win two grand finals, everyone forgets about it.

