How 440 CQ businesses will benefit from payroll tax

EMPLOYMENT PUSH: Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman met local business owners in Emerald.

EMPLOYMENT PUSH: Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman met local business owners in Emerald. Taylor Battersby

A BOOST for more than 400 small businesses across Central Queensland has been announced with the Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman meeting local business owners in Emerald today.

The Minister's visit aligns with the Palaszczuk Government backing small businesses through an $885million payroll tax initiative to help those businesses create jobs.

Businesses outside South East Queensland, employing 85 per cent or more locally, will receive an additional one per cent regional payroll tax discount.

"Across Queensland, this package is expected to deliver lower taxes for more than 13,000 small and medium businesses, including 440 across Emerald, Rockhampton and Gladstone,” Ms Fentiman said.

"It's government acknowledging things can be tough in regional communities.”

The package includes an extension of the 50 per cent payroll tax rebate to businesses taking on an apprentice or trainee and a new rebate for Queensland employers that grow the number of full-time employees.

"Very happy to see we've extended the apprentice and trainee rebate for two years,” Ms Fentiman said.

"We want to make it easier for businesses to put on apprentices and trainees.

"We want to make it easier for businesses to employ more people and that's what the payroll tax package is about.”

Jocelyn Ross from Jason Ross Earthmoving in Emerald welcomed the changes to payroll tax.

"The payroll tax discount for regional businesses will have a direct impact on our business,” Ms Ross said.

"The dollars saved will be able to translate into further investments into the local community, our own business and employing additional people.”