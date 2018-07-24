Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig presents the 2018/19 budget which needed his casting vote to be adopted.
Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig presents the 2018/19 budget which needed his casting vote to be adopted. Christine McKee
News

How 63 cents almost derailed Livingstone Shire's budget

by Christine Mckee
24th Jul 2018 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SMALL sum of 63 cents a week almost derailed the 2018-19 Livingstone Shire budget adopted at a special meeting of the council today.

A landlord tax, levied on non owner-occupied dwellings, was controversial to the point that councillors Adam Belot, Pat Eastwood and Glenda Mather voted against the budget, even though Crs Belot and Eastwood said it was a "very good budget” otherwise.

Deputy mayor, Nigel Hutton praised the budget as fiscally responsible but despite strong support for the budget principals, it took Mayor Bill Ludwig's casting vote to get it over the line.

Cr Tom Wyatt was absent for family reasons leaving the mayor Bill Ludwig, deputy mayor Nigel Hutton and Cr Jan Kelly the only councillors to vote in support.

The sticking point was the introduction of a landlord tax and though only likely to sting to the tune of about 63 cents a week, a principle was at stake.

A general rate rise for residential owner-occupied dwellings was set at 2.9 per cent, which was less than forecast.

The budget featured no new borrowings until 2024/25 and a deficit of $750,000, also lower than previously forecast.

See the full details in tomorrow's Morning Bulletin and online.

budget 2018/19 landlord tax livingstone shire council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bargain homes sell for around $100k at auctions across CQ

    premium_icon Bargain homes sell for around $100k at auctions across CQ

    Property Agent Kas Woch describes Depot Hill home as a "great steal”

    Mayor rejects calls to remove cracked Quay St granite pavers

    Mayor rejects calls to remove cracked Quay St granite pavers

    Council News ENGINEERS still don't know why the new road surface has cracked

    Police break car window at Stockland to rescue child

    Police break car window at Stockland to rescue child

    News CREWS forced entry through car window at Stockland to rescue infant

    Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    premium_icon Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    Environment The strategy to save Putney Beach is not a popular one.

    Local Partners