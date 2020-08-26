How a couple with 90+ grandchildren spent seniors week

The Robinson's proudly display a picture of their large family.

MORE than 600 Central Highlands seniors have received hand-delivered gift packs to celebrate Queensland Seniors Week.

Rather than holding a public event, Central Highlands Regional Council staff members made the special deliveries to senior citizens across the region.

Mayor Hayes said the recipients were excited to receive their packs, full of goodies including locally made jam and jerky.

“A total of 634 gifts were delivered across the region with each person receiving a gift pack containing locally made jam, a sweet surprise from the Springsure Ivy Anderson Home Committee and Tieri jerky,” he said.

“I personally delivered a number of the packs as did all councillors and a number of council staff. It was wonderful to meet many of our residents.”

A big part of the annual Seniors Week celebrations is the awards for the eldest residents and most grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Stella Daniels and Eunice Gilmour, both 98, were named this years’ Queens and Col Randles, 97, was named this years’ King.

The Most Grandchildren went to Joyce Robinson with 35 grandchildren and the Most Great Grandchildren was presented to John Robinson, with 55 great grandchildren.

Emerald couple Joyce and John Robinson have raised eight children and welcomed 35 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild over their 64 years of marriage.

The pair met as teenagers, while working at a shoe factory in Brisbane. Fast-forward six decades and they couldn’t be prouder of the family they’ve built.

Mrs Robinson said they were very surprised and honoured to have received their awards.

“We feel very spoiled,” she said.

Mrs Robinson said most of their family were in the Brisbane area, but they made frequent trips to visit when they could.

“Some of the youngest have names that are a bit hard to pronounce, but I do remember them all!”

Col Randles and his wife Edna shared some of their fascinating history when Mayor Hayes, Cr Natalie Curtis and council staff visited their Capella home.

The couple had a pattern of living in towns for 10 years but broke this when they arrived in Capella – a place they have called home for more than 30 years.

Col is believed to be only one of two remaining World War II veterans in the Central Highlands and continues to proudly fly the Australian flag in his backyard.