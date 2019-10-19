How a grieving public will mark Toyah anniversary

"THE community will never give up."

It is the phrase that is plastered across more than 350,000 car bumpers, walls and windows across the Far North and the world - a sticker that went viral, spread by a desperate public wanting to do something about the horror of Toyah Cordingley's murder.

A happy young Cairns woman who took her dog for a walk one day and never came home.

Hundreds joined a search of Wangetti Beach looking for clues into the insidious crime after police closed their crime scene last year.

Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley, 24, who was murdered at Wangetti Beach on October 21, 2018.

And as the sun began to set a woman turned to Wayne "Prong" Trimble and uttered the phrase which stuck with him.

"It shocked everyone," he said.

"This is something that should never have happened.

"(Toyah's) family has been to hell and back and they're still there.

"I don't even think (arresting someone) will make any difference to them at the moment. The outcome for them - there'll never be a full stop."

The main person of interest remains former Innisfail nurse Rajwinder Singh, a father-of-three, who fled overseas to India the night Toyah's body was found, although police have remained tight-lipped about their progress on the case since his identity was revealed.

On Saturday, October 19 a large memorial to Toyah Cordingley will be unveiled at the entrance to Wangetti Beach. Monday marks one year since the 24 year old Cairns woman was murdered on Wangetti Beach. Cameron Donnachie has been working on the sculpture, which will be finished with a large sculptured piece being inserted into the concrete slab overnight. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The only officer to acknowledge his suspect status was former commissioner Ian Stewart, who spoke out in April about the challenges facing investigators while he remained overseas.

"There is a process, it is quite an involved process when international law comes into it," he said.

Public interest in the case remains at fever pitch, however.

There are more than 12,000 members on a Facebook group named Honour Toyah.

They include her parents Troy Cordingley and Vanessa Gardiner.

Large posters are still erected along local highways and in shopping centres.

Port Douglas woman Kerri Bos has also been behind a "travel stone" project which has seen her painting and distributing more than 1500 stones which people have hidden around the world.

"They're in the Sahara, Portugal, castles in Germany, Canada, the US," she said.

"It's overwhelming and now people are seeking them out when they go overseas.

"It's insane - the love for this girl.

"She was young and beautiful and she was taken."

Crime Stoppers figures revealed in the first nine weeks after the 24-year-old's death close to 1200 calls were received with information linked to the case - the same rate of calls which initially came in after Daniel Morcombe's disappearance.