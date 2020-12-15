This hip-hop project teaches kids the dangers of drugs

POLICE are aiming to target drug addiction from an early age, as part of a program on harm minimisation.

Sergeant Nadine Webster from the Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit along with Paramedic Dwayne Simpson and representatives from Headspace, spoke to students from Lowood State High School about drug and alcohol addiction.

The Year 9 Harm Minimisation Methamphetamine Project was successfully facilitated in three secondary schools in 2018, leading Sergeant Webster to bring it to four other schools this year.

The Lowood program was delivered on Monday December 7, and was regarded by staff and students as being a positive program for the kids.

Sergeant Webster told the Gatton Star the program highlights to students the serious harms and consequences of drug use in addition to advising them what to do in an emergency if someone has taken drugs.

She said the students are also taught strategies to be able to say no to drugs and where to get support and assistance if they or a friend needs it.

Sergeant Webster said the program is delivered in two sections.

The first section is the Climate Schools Drug and Alcohol Education program being provided to the school and delivered to the students by the teachers.

Sergeant Webster said this allowed students to continue to undertake the program during the COVID lockdown, when visitors were not allowed into the school.

The second section of the program, which students at Lowood undertook last week, involved the project team delivering an incursion directly to the students at the school.

This included presentations from the Queensland Ambulance Service, EACH, Drug Arm, Headspace and the police.

The students then worked with the presenters to design a drug awareness prevention message that they then compiled with a hip-hop artist to put their messages and slogans into music that is specific to the school community.

Local paramedic Dwayne Simpson, who had an extensive experience working with drug and alcohol victims in Sydney's King Cross, was excited to be sharing his expertise with the kids.

"It is an important job we are doing here today teaching kids about the ever-evolving dangers of drug use," Mr Simpson said.

Sergeant Webster said feedback from the students and staff had been extremely positive and a timely project as the kids move into the holiday season.