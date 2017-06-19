26°
How a journey to India changed this Yeppoon woman's life

19th Jun 2017 3:12 PM
Melea Apps is set to share her yoga journey with Yeppoon.
Melea Apps is set to share her yoga journey with Yeppoon.

YOGA has become increasingly popular in the Western world over the past 30 years, but its rich history of spiritual connection and inner healing is something Yeppoon's Melea Apps was passionate to learn more about.

Melea will present the next edition of the popular Armchair Travel Series at the Yeppoon Library on Wednesday, June 21 from 6pm, complete with traditional Indian chai, while sharing the timeless wisdom and holistic living principles of Yoga.

"Mum took me to my first yoga class in Queen St hall when I was 17 and I've been practicing pretty regularly since then,” Melea said.

"Yoga led me to India where I spent four months travelling. A month of this journey was spent in Rishikesh at Yoga Teacher Training school.

"This mind-expanding experience pushed me into the present moment -enabling me to not only learn so much about myself, but to also embrace the deeper philosophies of Yoga.”

Melea, now 25, said she was looking forward to sharing her heart-felt journey with the group on the night, with hopes to hold regular Yoga classes in the Shire.

"Yoga gives me peace of mind and balance. It definitely feels like a personal gift for me that always nourishes me and allows me to get to know my body more, and release some of the tensions or blocks I might have,” she said.

"The trip to India was incredible and extremely intense - it blew any expectations I had out the window.

"I feel really excited to present this edition of Armchair Travel; my dad has also presented an Armchair Travel about his trip to Brazil, which I really enjoyed.”

All of those interested in Yoga and those who have ever wanted to give it a go will be inspired with a beautiful slide show of photos and stories from Melea.

Entry is free and all are invited.

