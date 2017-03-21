How a Rocky school uses hoodies to keep kids in the classroom

A LOCAL school has found a new way to get teens through the school gates with the help of an incentive program.

North Rockhampton State High School now rewards students with prizes for good attendance and behaviour with Indigenous students able to qualify for a hoodie if they meet the requirements.

Deputy principal Kylie Butler said the program was made in consultation with students and includes raffles and field trips.

"We've come up with a whole range of strategies including our Hawks Attendance Raffle which is basically if students attend school in a two week period and they attend every single day, they get a ticket, which is drawn at our celebration parade during week nine," Ms Butler said.

"We also have at the end of every term, for every student who has excellent behaviour and attendance of 90% or above, we have rewards day.

"This term we've got some students who will be going to the pool, we have our trade training centre which will be catering for some of our senior students as an incentive."

The school's attendance was relatively low five years ago, but Ms Butler said it was last year identified as having improved thanks to the new strategies in place.

"I would say there's definitely an improvement in academic outcomes for students especially with effort as well in classes," she said.

"For attendance as well, our Indigenous students have the Achieving Results Through Indigenous Education (ARTIE) program.

"At the end of every term, those Indigenous students who achieve their 90% attendance target and excellent behaviour are rewarded as well...they get a hoodie."

Grade seven student Paige Williams, who received a hat as a prize yesterday, said her attendance had gotten better since the introduction of the program and the incentives made her want to go to school more.