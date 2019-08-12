How a simple gardening chore sparked the Cawarral bushfire

FIRE crews attended the scene of a large grass fire on Cawarral Rd near the Emu Park Rd intersection just after 11am yesterday.

A SIMPLE gardening chore has been revealed as the cause of a large grass fire on Cawarral Rd yesterday.

Inspector with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Rockhampton, Joe Pope, told The Morning Bulletin the fire was started by a lawn mower coming into contact with some stones and creating a spark.

He said the dry grass along with the wind "provided the ember to start the large grass fire”.

Fire crews attended the scene on Cawarral Rd, near the Emu Park Rd intersection, just after 11am yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Services and police were also tasked to the scene.

QAS treated a man in his 30s for "superficial burns” to his hands and his legs but he was not transported to hospital.

Cawarral Rd was closed as more fire crews attended the scene.

At 2.10pm the fire's status was upgraded to bushfire but QFES maintained the fire was contained and properties were not under threat.

At about 5pm, with the aid of easing winds, the fire was under control and roads reopened.

Mr Pope said the latest incident highlighted just how easy it was for grass fires to start and spread out of control.

"Given the current weather - the dusty winds and the dry humidity, along with the dry grass, fires are much easier to start,” he said.

"At this time of the year, with the wind and low humidity, they also tend to spread a lot faster.

"My message to people is to make sure their properties are safe for the fire season.

"Also, check weather and wind conditions when lighting any fires or carrying out any mowing or slashing with metal blades in any areas that contain stones amongst vegetation.”

With the fire season starting early this year, Mr Pope said it was time for people to check their properties were fire safe and make sure they have a fire plan ready should a fire start in their area.

For more information and guides on how to build a fire plan, go to www.qfes.qld.gov.au.