How a simple u-turn destroyed my life

DAMIAN George Paulson was driving along Sandy Point Rd, Yeppoon, when a motorist did a u-turn unexpectedly right in front of him and drove straight at him.

Mr Paulson, 43, has lodged a claim in the Supreme Court of Queensland in Rockhampton through Shine Lawyers, seeking almost $1.3 million in damages.

The incident took place on December 7, 2015 while Mr Paulson was driving a Nissan Navara and the driver at fault was in a Mitsubishi Outlander.

The court documents filed state the Outlander, driven by a Victorian man, had pulled over to the left-hand side of Sandy Point Rd and then did the u-turn without looking.

Mr Paulson suffered multiple injuries and exacerbated other medical conditions including adjustment disorder, chronic depression, pre-existing injury to his lumbar spine, right shoulder pain, cervical spine pain along with pain in his left and right sciatica.

"The driver at fault in this instance has attempted to perform a u-turn and in doing so has pulled out directly in front of Damian," Shine Lawyers solicitor Tenelle May said.

"The injuries he sustained in the accident are significant and they continue to have a substantial impact on his day-to- day life".

"The other driver's actions has changed Damian's life forever."

"This is a timely reminder to all motorists as we enter the holiday season that failing to pay care and attention to the road can have catastrophic outcomes."

"Many families will be driving out of town to relatives' houses over the Christmas break.

"If this is you and you are travelling on the roads, please take extra care."