How a small community group saved June's life

CRAFTY LADY: June Killeen, Ridgelands CWA, with her winning floral art and beadwork. Vanessa Jarrett

JUNE Killeen says without the CWA, she doesn't know where she would be.

Ms Killeen was living and working as a horse trainer with her husband in Victoria when he died.

She kept working for six months until she couldn't handle it any more and made the move up to Rockhampton, where her daughter was living.

Ms Killeen admitted she was in a dark place back then and was dealing with serious depression.

One day, her daughter's friend's mother took her along to Stitch and Chat at Ridgelands Country Women's Association.

And it was here she found her tribe of ladies.

"I joined the CWA and I haven't looked back,” Ms Killeen said.

"It saved my life - I was in depression that bad.

"They helped me through everything.

"They are a lovely bunch out at Ridgelands and we get on really well.”

Nine years later, Ms Killeen is not only a member but also the Capricorn division treasurer.

On Tuesday, she was among her group of friends at the southside library, for the showcase of the QCWA competition division finals.

"It's just a competition between us, if you win you are lucky enough to go on to state,” Ms Killeen said.

Ms Killeen received a first and second place for her floral art and a first place for her beadwork.

She was the floral art convenor this year.

"I am no cook, I do handicraft with my beads, they sit there with their quilts and I make necklaces,” she said.

"They call it stitch and chatting but I think we do more chatting than stitching.

Last year Ms Killeen won at the state finals her beadwork necklace.

She encourages anyone to get involved with the CWA.

"Without CWA communities be lost, there are so many different things the CWA does ... if someone's house burnt down, they could come see the CWA and they would help,” she said.

"They help in so many different, all the girls fundraise for different things ... all those communities gain from the CWA.

"You can't go wrong, anybody who wants to join the CWA, if they want friendship, companionship, join the CWA because you get it.”

