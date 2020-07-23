Menu
Having a stolen James St sign got James Samuel McCoombes in trouble with the law.
How a street sign discovery landed a man in hot water

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 6:00 PM
JAMES Samuel McCoombes thought a “James St” street sign would make a good souvenir - so he stole it.

Trouble was, when police executed a search warrant some years later at his residence, they saw it in his bedroom.

That led the 23 year old to Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20 where he pleaded guilty to possessing a street sign which had been stolen.

The court heard that police attended McCoombes’ Gracemere residence on May 24.

There he admitted to officers that the street sign in his bedroom had been stolen.

McCoombes had no criminal history and Magistrate Jeff Clarke placed him on a two-month good behaviour order with a $200 recognisance.

