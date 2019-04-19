How a temporary move turned into a lifelong journey

ROCKHAMPTON LEGEND: Former Rockhampton Mayor, Jim Webber reflected on both his professional career and personal life.

JIM and Stella Webber were only meant to live in Rockhampton for three months, but a twist of fate saw them stay for 58 years.

While he's struggled with his health in recent years, the former Rockhampton mayor and councillor said nothing could keep him down as he reflected on his latest honour.

"I'm not as fit as I used to be but I'm not too bad,” he said.

Last Wednesday, a special ceremony was held to celebrate the $1.3 million newly-refurbished Reception Room at Rockhampton City Hall named in honour of Mr Webber.

As he sat humbly from the comfort of his lounge chair, Mr Webber told The Morning Bulletin it was a privilege to receive the recognition.

"I appreciate being acknowledged, the people who came together to have a good time, and I met a lot of good friends I had when I was in council,” he said.

Mr Webber reflected on his years as Mayor of Rockhampton, arguably his greatest professional achievement.

Despite being met with early morning rises on occasion, Mr Webber's years spent as Rockhampton's Mayor were exciting, all-the-more rewarding with a good team behind him.

His political career kick-started in 1970, at the age of 29 when Mr Webber was elected alderman to Rockhampton City Council.

He served as Mayor from 1982 (after succeeding Rex Pilbeam) to 1991 before he spent 11 years as a councillor between 1997 and 2008.

But more recently, in 2014, he faced the biggest battle of all, one for his life.

Mr Webber had been diagnosed with lymphoma on the brain.

But thankfully, the local statesman began his recovery and built strength up again after being given radiation treatments.

Background

Mr Webber was born on August 28, 1940 at Leonora in Western Australia.

His father decided to shift to Queensland in the family ute when Jim was a young child of about six or seven years of age.

"We had a utility that he (his father) put a canopy across and all of us kids were in the back of that, there was seven at that time,” he said.

A young Jim wouldn't arrive to Central Queensland until he was 17, after he drove to Mackay from Brisbane.

After he arrived, Mr Webber worked at Goodyear in Mackay where he retreaded tyres.

"Most of my early years have been in the retreading area,” he said.

But one incident would see life take him in a different direction.

"I had problems with my boss in Mackay who loved walking behind you and hitting you with a whip jokingly, but when you're fitting tyres in the heat of Central Queensland, it's not really a joke so I lost my cool and my job,” he said.

Unfortunately, Mr Webber couldn't find another job in Mackay but an opportunity arose in Rockhampton.

He and his wife, Stella, who were to be married, were only meant to live in Rockhampton for three months.

They had already purchased a block of land to build a house on and a loan approved, all in Mackay.

But it wasn't to be.

Jim was offered a position at Hardy Rubber in Rockhampton which he accepted.

Again, he exercised his skill of retreading tyres in this role.

And the pair made a life together in Rockhampton, they married in 1962 and had four children, and later welcomed 15 grandchildren.

He'd only been in the Beef Capital for a couple of years before he was given a salesman position at Chandler's.

Jim partnered with his brother, Col in 1968 to establish electrical retail store, Webbers in North Rockhampton.

And the rest was history.

More recently, Mr Webber and Stella moved into the Norman Gardens community.

"We find it very good, before that we had a two-storey house on 11 acres at Parkhurst,” he said.