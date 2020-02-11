How Adele lost all the weight

Adele has stunned fans again with a new photo that shows off her 45kg weight loss — but how did she do it? Here’s what we know.

Adele has stunned fans again with a new photo that shows off her 45kg weight loss — but how did she do it? Here’s what we know.

Adele's incredible transformation has transfixed the world, especially after it was revealed the "exercising hating" star has lost a staggering 45kg.

The British singer first debuted her new physique in October when she attended a birthday bash for the rapper Drake with friends.

Sharing a snap of the occasion to Instagram with her 33 million followers, the newly-divorced 31-year-old wrote: "I used to cry but now I sweat."

While those pics set the internet ablaze, just months later she wowed again with photos of herself in January frolicking on a beach in the Caribbean alongside singer Harry Styles.

All eyes on her, the singer confirmed just how much she'd achieved telling a fan she'd lost 45kg.

"She told us she lost something like 100 lbs (45kg), and that it is such a crazy, positive experience,' the informed fan told People.

But the burning question on everyone's lips is: "Just how did she do it?"

British hit maker Adele in 2017 (pictured left) and 2020. Picture: Getty Images/Backgrid

WHAT IS ADELE'S EXERCISE ROUTINE?

It is no secret Adele has never been a fan of exercising; however, it seems her once-famous mantra of not "f***ing skipping to the gym" has been well and truly ditched.

Following her split with her husband of seven years, Simon Konecki, the star hired a personal trainer to work with her three times a week, according to US Weekly.

Adele has been open about her struggles with exercising, previously revealed she doesn’t ‘skip to the gym’. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The singer's fitness routine includes weekly sessions of cardio and circuit training.

"She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son," a source told the magazine.

"She's more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss."

Adele is thought to be working out with US trainer Dalton Wong, who also trains her friend Jennifer Lawrence - and following a Joe Wicks's Body Coach plan.

Camilla Goodis, a pilates instructor who trains Hollywood's elite also revealed Adele had started making inroads to changing her lifestyle in 2013.

The Brazilian instructor met the star in Los Angeles after Robbie William's wife Ayda Field asked if she would be interested in training "one of her best friends".

Ms Goodis said while Adele seemed to enjoy their session together, it was clear at the time she wasn't a fitness fanatic.

"I don't think she is a huge fan of exercise like Robbie and Ayda, who exercise five or six days a week. But whatever she is doing now, she looks amazing," she told The Sun .

The singer in 2013 (pictured left) and 2020 following a 45-kilogram weight loss (pictured right). Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

DOES ADELE FOLLOW A CERTAIN DIET?

As well as embracing fitness, Adele is reported to have followed the Sirtfood Diet for weight loss.

The Sirtfood Diet originated in the UK from nutritionists Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, who published a guide and a recipe book in 2016, reported the NY Post.

The diet includes a range of wholesome, low calories foods, plenty of protein, fruit and green juice.

Participants are also allowed to indulge in dark chocolate, red wine and coffee on their days off.

The diet focuses on sirtuins or proteins in your body that specialise in cellular health and metabolism, among other things.

Sirtuins can be found in foods like kale, extra-virgin olive oil, buckwheat, matcha, blueberries and arugula. Meat is not a sirtuin.

Adele pictured with The Spice Girls who reunited for a tour in 2019. Picture: Instagram/Adele

One of the diet's more impressive claims is that it can help dieters shed up to three kilograms per week - but it is no walk in the park.

For the first three days, eaters restrict their intake to only 1000 calories a day - one sirtuin-packed meal and two green juices.

That gets bumped up to 1500 calories for the following four days when an additional meal is allowed.

After that week, dieters are allowed to eat as many sirtfood meals as they like. Daily exercise is also recommended on the diet.

The foods are supposed to boost muscle growth because they activate your "skinny gene," which allegedly mimics the effects of diet and exercise.

IS ADELE'S NEW LIFESTYLE TOO RESTRICTIVE?

There is no denying the fact the singer's impressive weight loss and incredibly toned physique continues to spark interest.

But, her new look also has some asking whether or not she might be going too far, especially as she has recently been called "unrecognisable".

A recent snap at an Oscars after-party showed the star looking radiant in a fitted, beaded leopard print dress.

Adele and Polish TV presenter Kinga Rusin (pictured right) were snapped together at an A-list Oscars after-party. Picture: Instagram

A photo shared on Instagram by Polish TV presenter Kinga Rusin shows Adele looking luminous with her flowing locks in an updo and the skin-tight dress hugging her curves.

But it left many astonished over her "tiny waist".

"She looked like herself but so different - beautiful but almost unrecognisable," a source told People.

Another insider who reportedly attended the bash said the star "looked striking and so tall" and "had a tiny waist and beautiful hourglass figure in a beaded leopard dress."