How AFLC 2021 comp will look after shortened 2020 season

The traditional Anzac Day clash between Brothers Kangaroos and Rockhampton Panthers will headline the opening round of the 2021 AFL Capricornia Frenchville Sports Club Premiership season.

After the competition was shortened last year due to COVID, the 2021 season returns to 15 rounds and a four-week finals series, culminating in the grand final on Saturday, September 4.

The senior men’s, senior women’s and youth competitions will all kick off on Saturday, April 24, with the Kangaroos and Panthers men and women facing off at Kele Park on Sunday, April 25.

The Yeppoon Swans celebrate their history-making grand final win last year. Photo: Jann Houley

Six-time champions Yeppoon Swans will host Gladstone in Round 1.

The super Swans claimed the record for the most consecutive wins in Aussie rules history with their 61-point grand final win over BITS last year.

They will again start favourites and will be looking to add to that incredible 89-game winning streak.

Christian Burgess takes the reins as coach, replacing mastermind Mark Wallin who retired after the team’s history-making 2020 season.

Yeppoon met BITS in both the senior and reserve grade men’s deciders, and they will have to wait until Round 4 for those grand final replays.

The senior women’s competition is shaping as another enthralling one.

Reigning premiers Glenmore Bullettes will have all the teams hot on their tails, in particular Brothers Kangaroos who have played in the past two grand finals without tasting premiership glory.

The season will also include some Friday night fixtures, as well as feature matches to promote recognition rounds as well as raising funds and awareness for various charity organisations.