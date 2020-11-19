How an ‘armed’ man scared residents of a Rocky street

Police rushed to Burnett St, Berserker, after residents reported an armed man was walking in the street. FILE PHOTO.

WHEN Dale Ashley Mccabe walked along a North Rockhampton street holding a weapon, worried residents thought it was a gun.

Police received a flood of calls about the March 19 incident, and officers were dispatched to Burnett St, about 5pm, where Mccabe had been involved in an argument with others.

The 30-year-old was actually carrying a gel blaster and that led to him being charged with carrying a weapon in public.

Mccabe pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to that offence and two others.

The other charges were drug utensils related and stemmed from a separate incident which had occurred subsequent to the Burnett St drama.

Mccabe’s lawyer said on the day of the Burnett St incident, Mccabe’s father and partner had driven him to collect the gel blaster which he had purchased online.

On the way back to his father’s residence, there was an argument and once the car stopped, Mccabe got out and walked along Burnett St to where he was residing at the time.

The court heard that Mccabe had subsequently moved to Yeppoon and it was there at his Adelaide Park Rd residence that police found drug items during the execution of a search warrant.

It was told Mccabe had no previous weapons offences despite a seven-page criminal history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale accepted that it did not seem that Mccabe had any intent to alarm people during the gel blaster incident.

She fined him $400 and ordered the forfeiture of the replica weapon.

Mccabe was also sentenced to four months’ jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

Convictions were recorded.

