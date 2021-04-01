Menu
Letting your driver’s licence expire can book you a trip to court. Photo: Sample licence with a simulated headshot.
How an expired driver’s licence can land you in court

Darryn Nufer
1st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Letting your licence expire may not seem like a big deal, but it’s enough to book you a trip to your local magistrates court if police catch you driving.

Because this type of offending is deemed relatively minor, associated court appearances rarely make media headlines.

But take it as read, they happen quite regularly.

Just ask 40-year-old Jamie Peter Ryan.

He pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to unlicensed driving.

The court heard that when police intercepted Ryan driving on Svendsen Road at Zilzie on March 8, checks revealed his licence had expired.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Ryan $225.

