How anti-Adani groups are taking the fight to mining towns

ANTI-mining activists are trying to convince central and north Queenslanders that Adani's Carmichael coalmine is a bad idea.

Lock the Gate will be hosting community meetings in Mackay, Rockhampton and Townsville later this month featuring water experts and farmers who claim the proposed mine will irreparably damage groundwater sources.

Although the campaign to oppose Adani's megamine has been wildly successful in capital cities, the Stop Adani movement has not had been able to make the same inroads in mining towns calling out for work.

Lock the Gate will roll out central Queensland grazier Angus Emmott and former Queensland government Water Planning and Allocation general manager Tom Crothers in the three cities to try and change that.

"The mine puts at risk ancient springs and aquifers that form part of the Great Artesian Basin which are vital in times of drought,” Mr Crothers said.

"The Adani mine will leave behind devastating hazards for Queenslanders - six unfilled coal pits that will drain millions of litres of groundwater every year, forever.

"Our politicians need to think very carefully about the legacy they want to leave Queensland.”

But an Adani spokeswoman said the mine would not impact springs, with studies finding a 300m thick layer of clay and a natural ridge separated the mine from the Doongmabulla Springs.

"A thorough and transparent scientific investigation conducted as part of the Carmichael Mine's approval process showed mining could be conducted without permanent damage to the Doongmabulla Springs,” she said.

"Independent scientific studies estimate a maximum impact of 730 megalitres per year at the peak of mining in indirect impacts to Great Artesian Basin aquifers. Putting this into perspective, the Carmichael Mine will use less water from the Great Artesian Basin each year than a 450ha lower Burdekin cane farm.”

"Groundwater is safely and appropriately managed at many mines throughout Australia using the checks and balances that will be in place at the Carmichael Mine.”

The mine's groundwater approval was tested and upheld in a 2015 Queensland Land Court case.

Lock the Gate's Rockhampton forum will be held at 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 11 at the Gracemere Cattle Yards; the Mackay forum will be held at 6pm on Thursday, April 12 at Iona West Uniting Church Hall; and the Townsville meeting will be held at 6pm on Friday April 13 at Seagulls Resort. -NewsRegional