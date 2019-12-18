How are vegans more dangerous than this toxic men’s group?

In a bizarre twist of regulation, it seems that making people late to work is a greater sin than benefiting from domestic violence lies, writes Tory Shepherd.

Vegans are on the chopping block - and the charities regulator has shown it's not afraid to wield the axe.

The Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission has stripped South Australia and Victorian-registered charity VeganRising of their charity status. That's the mob that shut down the Melbourne CBD earlier this year and made Dominion, a gory doco about abattoirs.

The ACNC decided their work (protesting to bring about a vegan society) wasn't "for the public benefit". That quite suits the Federal Government's crackdown on vegan protesters. Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie stepped right up with a crackabout "militant activists", pointing to vegan protests that have been targeting Australian farms.

Vegan Rising defended their right to protest, threw shade on the "ever-growing totalitarian state", and unhelpfully compared "carnists" to slave owners.

Naturally this unleashed torrents of vegan hatred online and in real life.

There was quite a lot of huffing and puffing for a charity that brought in the anaemic sum of $12,390 last year.

The ACNC does a bang-up job, trying to keep an eye on the nation's 56,000 charities. The not-for-profit sector attracts the best humans, but also others who are less admirable. I have a long list of charities to dive into whenever I have spare time.

Kristin Leigh with her chicken Sunshine in Sherbrook Victoria. Kristin is the organiser of Vegan Rising which has just had charity status revoked. Picture: David Geraghty / The Australian.

Top of the pile was End All Domestic Violence - and hearing about the vegans this week prompted me to pull out the file, to check whether it meets that criteria of public benefit. So I went down the rabbit hole. Here goes: #EndAllDV (as it's known) was set up by men's rights activist Leith Erikson, who now sits on its board. He is one of those MRAs who reckons women consistently invent domestic violence. He told parliament the charity came about because of "fathers in crisis".

It picked up about $127,000 in donations last year. That's about a third of the amount Mr Erikson owes his ex-wife in child support, according to a copy of his statement that he posted on Instagram six weeks ago.

That statement says $370,196.92 is overdue.

If Mr Erikson's name is familiar, it's because Labor Leader Anthony Albanese name checked him in a major speech last week because Mr Erikson doctored an image to dupe people into thinking Mr Albanese supported him.

"This is a far-right candidate, creating a fake graphic fraudulently purporting to be from a progressive party," Mr Albanese said.

Mr Erikson is the founder of Australian Brotherhood for Men, a lobby group closely aligned with Pauline Hanson's One Nation. He has started his own political party, also with the initials ABF - Australian Better Families.

Australian Better Families party executive Leith Erikson. Picture: supplied

He runs a bunch of campaigns. One falsely claiming that the Family Court is responsible for 21 male suicides a week. He has no evidence for that claim, which was picked up by One Nation and used to incoherently argue that family courts stopping child access for abusive fathers are therefore to blame if said father then kills his family or himself. Mr Erikson also runs protests at family courts around Australia, and has set up ABF Legal.

And if all of that isn't ideological enough, he's egging on his supporters to swamp the current parliamentary inquiry into family law by directing them to a template submission.

That submission's focus is on men arguing that women have invented domestic violence. It even encourages men to say they are being driven to suicidal thoughts. (At least, I assume that's what "idolation of suicide" means.)

What Mr Erikson has done is to set up a bunch of organisations, and a bunch of campaigns, with the intention of casting doubt on female victims of domestic violence. And the charity is there to cast a veneer of benevolence.

If a vegan charity does not contribute to the public benefit, how about this charity and Mr Erikson's ongoing beef, which is based on bulls - t.

(If I were you I'd give money instead to MensLine Australia. By the way, if you need help, call them on 1300 78 99 78).

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.