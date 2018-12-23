Aussies to strangle Kohli into submission

Pat Cummins had Kohli controversially caught in the second Test. Picture: Getty

Australia's attack wants to welcome Virat Kohli to the Boxing Day Test match with a stingy spell of bowling it hopes will leave the Indian captain frustrated.

Star quick Pat Cummins - who has dismissed Kohli twice this series - said an early runs drought was a key part of their Kohli plans.

"With all the good batsmen, they like to take the game on and start off their innings really well," Cummins said.

"As bowlers, that first 20-30 balls it's about making it as hard for him to get going as possible. That's the main thing to concentrate on when he first walks out.

"I feel like I've bowled well up until now against him. When I don't feel like I'm going to get a wicket, I'm going to at least try and make it hard for him to get runs."

Cummins has the extraordinary career figures of 3/139 from 135 balls delivered to Kohli.

The world's best batsman has treated Cummins with nothing but respect and has a strike-rate of just 29.1 against him this series.

Kohli's strike-rate against the rest of Australia's attack soars to 48.9 for the series.

"I've got no ideas if he's got certain plans to certain bowlers or if he treats me differently, but I don't think so," Cummins said.

"I've been treating him like any other batsman. He's obviously a really good batsman and has some really big strengths, but it's just trying to stay away from those strengths and be consistent.

"I've just been doing my thing and fortunately it's come off a couple of times. He obviously batted well in Perth but I'm pretty happy with our plans at the moment."

Strike bowler Mitchell Starc said Cummins "probably deserves the new ball at times" such is his menacing form.

"Patty is such a reliable guy, he's come a long way over the years," Starc said.

Mitchell Starc and Patrick Cummins plan to nullify Kohli’s appetite for runs. Picture: AAP

"One unique thing about this group is we've all grown up together, especially Josh (Hazlewood), Pat and I.

"We're best mates off the field as well so I think that comes to life in our cricket.

"There's a left-armer and then two right-armers who do completely different things. Josh is almost like your Glenn McGrath and then Patty Cummins hits such a good length and bangs them in short and fast."

