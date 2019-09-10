How author's childhood fascination evolved into creations

STORYTELLER: Join Samantha Wood at Yeppoon Library next weekend as she talks about her experiences in writing each of her books, the obstacles and rewards, where inspiration really comes from, what a typical writing day looks like, and the challenges of navigating the publishing industry.

WHEN Samantha Wood was a child, she loved nothing more than reading and never went anywhere without a book.

The author has now released a travel memoir and two novels since 2003.

The Victorian-based writer and publisher will visit Yeppoon Library on Saturday, September 21 from 10am to 11am to discuss the process behind crafting her books, including her latest title, Under Ten Thousand Stars.

Samantha's second novel is a psychological thriller set in Victoria's wine country and follows the story of a marriage under pressure, love, loss and redemption.

Initially trained as a journalist, she began her writing career with a travel piece for the Qantas in-flight magazine.

From then onwards, she travelled extensively between Mexico and Australia before writing the memoir, Culua: My Other Life in Mexico, a love letter to her mother's country.

The cover artwork for Samantha Wood's latest title. Contributed

"Naturally when I finished high school, I went to university to study journalism, but my heart always belonged to storytelling ... so after many trips to Mexico, I started writing Culua and have never looked back,” she said.

"Earlier this year, I started my own publishing company, Magpie Tree Press, so that I could publish and develop my own books for Australian and international markets and eventually, for the screen.”

"I am currently working on my third novel, The Song of Clouds ... I hope you enjoy reading my books and escaping into the world of my imagination.”

For more information or to register your attendance at this free event, go to livingstone.qld.gov.au/whatson.