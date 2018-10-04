Menu
Before Brooke eliminated herself from The Bachelor, fans noticed something a bit bizarre during her date with Nick.
TV

Ridiculous Bach ‘mistake’ exposed by fans

by Bronte Coy
4th Oct 2018 6:00 AM

BROOKE Blurton's dramatic walkout may have been the most talked-about scene in last night's episode of The Bachelor, but fans are also buzzing about a weird moment that happened during her final date with Nick.

Before season favourite Brooke decided to dump the Honey Badger ahead of the rose ceremony, the pair shared a romantic rendezvous which involved them painting each other's bodies.

It was all pretty cosy, despite the fact that both of them initially appeared to be fairly amateur in the art space.

It wasn’t exactly complex art.
Fast-forward a couple of minutes, and they proudly showed off the final result:

Understandably, fans were a little suss on the whole thing.

Basically, we're all just kind of worried the true artist (a producer?) didn't get recognition for their handiwork.

Speaking to news.com.au afterwards, Brooke confessed that they'd had a little assistance.

"We did a pretty good job, but we did have some help," she said.

Following Brooke's shocking decision to eliminate herself from the competition (making her the third person to do so, after Romy Poulier and Tenille Favios), Nick's final decision is now down to Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman.

The Bachelor finale airs tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

 

Probably about to paint that half-sun shape we all used to do in primary school.
Sorry, WHAT?
    Local Partners