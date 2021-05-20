How Bec Judd is expanding her fashion empire

Mega WAG Rebecca Judd has unveiled her latest new role and it’s a dramatic departure from the style she’s known for.

She is a social media star and branding mogul, and now Bec Judd has added another string to her bow - stylist.

The mega WAG has unveiled her latest high-fashion role and it's a dramatic departure from her activewear aesthetic.

Known for her sporty luxe look, Judd is expanding her influence beyond her own athleisure brand, Jaggad, to rising Australian label, Ena Pelly.

The mega WAG has curated a 26 piece collection for the "it" girl brand - known for its statement leather pieces - dubbed Ena Pelly x Bec Judd.

"I have always kind of dipped my toe into fashion," Judd said.

A leather bomber and jeans! Bec Judd wearing the Ena Pelly x Bec Judd edit. Picture: Danielle Castano

The mega WAG wears her curated collection for Ena Pelly, released online at 7pm. Picture: Danielle Castano

"(Ena Pelly) certainly is more fashion, leather, luxe, coats, it does pair back well with Jaggad," Judd said of the range, priced from $79 (ribbed tops) to $699 (leather jackets).

"That's what I live in - my whole wardrobe is sorted."

With 818,000 Instagram followers who hang off her every recommendation - from what she wears to beauty and homewares - the Jaggad co-owner said she is always looking for the next trend.

And this season, that trend is leather.

On set at News Corp's shoot, the multi-tasking model and mother-of-four styled leather bomber jackets with a "legging or a skinny jean and a pair of heels (for) night-time, slick back a pony, add a red lip".

Faux fur is a key trend this winter for Rebecca Judd. Picture: Danielle Castano

DATE NIGHT DRESSING

Speaking of night-time attire, what is her go-to date night look for a night out with her husband, former Carlton star Chris Judd?

"It's the fitted leather pant, a kitten heel - I don't really wear high heels," Judd said

"And it would be a fitted rib (top) and a leather bomber. If it's a freezing night, I will put the faux fur, the recycled faux fur longline coat."

She also uses leather to dress up her signature look of sporty Jaggad leggings and sweaters - with a twist.

The influential style star swapped activewear for edgy Ena Pelly leather pants and a faux fur bomber jacket in Brighton. Picture: Danielle Castano

"If you tie a black bomber around your waist, it automatically looks dressy," Judd said.

Oversized coats are one of her picks for winter dressing, which she teamed with a basic white T-shirt, jeans and a pair of crisp white sneakers.

"You can also put it over activewear, you can put it over a tracksuit, you can put it over leggings and it takes it to that next level," Judd said.

As for makeup, Judd - who co-owns tanning powerhouse Spray Aus and makeup brand The Skincare Company - said her winter beauty look was "glowing skin and taking focus away from eyes".

"We have seen a move away from heavy, heavy eyes - it's more just contour and a lash," Judd said.

"Not a lot of eyeliner or heavy everyshadow any more, it's a fresh look but really pretty, still.

"That less is more look."

Ena Pelly x Bec Judd edit is released at 7pm today.

Originally published as How Bec Judd is expanding her fashion empire