How Biloela family reacted to Perth move

A close friend of the Murugappan family has revealed the family's reaction to the news they would be moved from Christmas Island to Perth.

Simone Cameron, a former Biloela resident, and Biloela social worker Angela Fredericks phoned the family on Tuesday morning to explain the Federal Government's decision.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirmed on Tuesday the Tamil family - father Nades, his wife Priya and daughters Tharnicaa and Kopika - would remain in community detention in Perth while they pursued their remaining legal options.

Simone Cameron. Picture: AAP Image/Alex Murray

"Priya took it well. She has been alone in the hospital room with Tharunicaa so the benefits of this are that the family will be reunited and that is really important for this very tight-knit family,'' Cameron said.

"In the short-term, community detention is an improvement for Nades and Priya and the girls whose lives have been really negatively impacted by detention.''

The family lived in the Queensland town of Biloela for years before an 11th-hour court injunction in August 2019 prevented their deportation to Sri Lanka.

Now, after more than three years in immigration detention, most recently at Christmas Island, the family will be placed in community detention in Perth while their future remains unclear.

Four-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan was hospitalised for a suspected blood infection.

Cameron said the Biloela community did not see the move to community detention in Perth 'as being a satisfactory outcome for very long'.

"Nades and Priya won't be able to work or be able to engage in study or training,'' she said.

"We know Nades will be desperate to get back to work to provide for his family.

"It's a good first step but we will certainly be pushing for their return to Biloela which has always been the end goal.''

Cameron, 39, was Nades' English teacher in the town in 2014 and is part of a core group of the family's supporters, along with Fredericks. Cameron is studying a law degree and is now based in Melbourne.

Angela Fredericks, Senator Andrew Bartlett, Chandra Roulston and Simone Cameron at the Tamil Feast to support Priya and Nades family.

She said doctors at Perth Children's Hospital expected Tharnicaa to require eight weeks of treatment for a blood infection.

This week, four new advertising billboards about the family's plight have been put up at locations on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. The billboards were paid for by crowdfunding by supporters.

"There is a lot of support in Biloela for the family,'' Cameron said.

"There is no indication from (Alex) Hawke's statement of a visa for the family so people do feel a bit up in arms about that.''

Nades Murugappan, wife Priya and children Kopika and Tharnicaa.

She said there was no certainty about how long community detention would continue for.

"In (Alex) Hawke's statement, he hid behind the fact that the case is before the courts,'' she said.

"But his powers to intervene are completely unrelated to those legal processes. It doesn't matter what matters are before the court - he could still intervene and give them a visa.

"We will continue the fight to get them back to Biloela.''

