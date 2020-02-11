How ‘buy now, pay later’ could kill your home loan chances

The need to have the latest iPhone or the latest fashion craze could cost dearly when it comes to home loans if you constantly use buy now, pay later.

MILLENNIALS addicted to buy now, pay later schemes to fund trendsetting lifestyles and be on point with fashion crazes may be damaging their chances of obtaining a home loan.

Griffith University financial planning lecturer Dr Katherine Hunt said there was no upside for using buy now, pay later schemes, like Afterpay and zipPay, that allows consumers to collect goods and pay them off in instalments.

Ms Hunt said the schemes were simply flipped versions of once-popular lay-by which taught consumers to save before they spent and not use credit.

"I can't see any positive side effects of Afterpay," Ms Hunt said.

Griffith University Business school lecturer Dr Kathleen Hunt says there is no upside to using buy now, pay later schemes. Picture: Supplied

"We used to have lay-by and we still do at many shops and it's a healthy way to build up towards a bigger purchase because you don't end up in a cycle of debt.

"With schemes like Afterpay, it's so easy for people to use it and they can get into a cycle of spending rather than saving."

She said banks looked at the expenditure of applicants, including buy now, pay later schemes, when assessing someone's ability to service a loan.

"If you have a history of using buy now pay later schemes, it's going to push your expenses and you're spending up," she said.

Among the clauses for buy now, pay later schemes an applicant must have a valid email address and mobile phone number and an ability to pay through a debit or credit card.

Instalments vary between schemes with zipPay offering up to $1,000 for purchases and a "no wait, no worries" tag line and tailored payments to "suit your lifestyle".

Financial Broker’s Association of Australia managing director Peter White said defaulting on a buy now pay later payment may have consequences in the future. Picture: FBAA

Ms Hunt said even using the schemes appropriately would not serve to enhance a credit card rating because it was a spending mechanism.

"Even its paid off in time and without incurring interest, it's just something that you are using for spending and definitely not something that's going to look like you've got a really good ability to buy a home," she said.

Financial Broker's Association of Australia managing director Peter White said that any default on buy now, pay later schemes could have consequences.

Continually using it to purchase items established a pattern of spending as opposed to proving you're a sound saver.

"The risk is real because it is a debt and the more of these you take on, it becomes part of your risk profile," Mr White said.

"If you roll one into another, into another and you have been doing that for two years, a lender might see a habit of doing and see it as a long term debt position and hinder your chances of obtaining a loan."

Experts have warned Millennials to be careful when using buy now, pay later schemes. Picture: Supplied

Consumer and finance lawyer Graham Doessel said new comprehensive credit reporting laws meant banks were now across everyone's financial matters including buy now, pay later applicants.

The MyCRA Lawyers CEO said a desire to have the latest smartphone but not the means to pay it off on time could potentially lead to home loan application being rejected.

"You'd be amazed how often something simple as buying a new phone can snowball into a full-blown credit crisis for some people," Mr Doessel said.

"Once you have a few of these in a short period on your credit file you run the risk of being rejected outright for a home loan."