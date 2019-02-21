How can three minutes make a difference to students' lives?

ALL it can take is three minutes to change a young person's perspective on their future.

The Cathedral College's Mercy Centre was filled with a range of career vendors yesterday who networked with year 10 students to open their eyes to the endless possibilities available to them after their schooling.

One of the students who took part in the Communication 2 Careers (C2C) event was Breanna Everingham from The Cathedral college who spent the morning visiting the circuit of stalls with her friend Anna Childes.

EYE TO FUTURE: Students and industry professionals interact at Communication 2 Careers at The Cathedral College. Contributed

The event has been described as a 'speed dating' process for students and industry professionals.

It gives students a three-minute window of opportunity to learn about career paths they are interested in from those who are in the know.

"It's been great hearing different perspectives from different people working in various careers and the paths they've taken to get to where they are today,” Breanna said.

She is tossing up between a career in law or journalism and shared her hobbies and interests as she sat down for a chat with The Morning Bulletin.

"I focus on school a lot but I also ride horses out on my property at Alton Downs and I play netball as well,” she said.

The young student said there were many benefits to year 10 students participating in the Communication 2 Careers program.

"It gives us experience talking to older people and interacting with them in a formal manner,” she said.

"There's a large variety of careers, it gives lots of different perspectives.”

Coordinator of Schooling for years 10 and 11 at TCC, Monil Beotra said the C2C process was spread over a fortnight.

Held each year at TCC, Mr Beotra said the C2C event was specifically for year 10 students.

"It is broken up into two halves - first an induction program...the second half is what we call 'speed dating' with the industry people,” he said.

"It's not about finding jobs or career pathways but more about learning communication, getting confidence.”

Mr Beotra said two students attended each stall together to allow them both enough opportunity to talk to industry professionals.

And as the event progressed, he found students' confidence grew as they tended to expect what they would hear from the interviewer.

A cross-section of industries were highlighted at the event including law, banking, police, teaching, the defence force and more.

"Over the fortnight, we would have a variety of people coming from industries spending their time and using that expertise to talk to our kids, I think it's a wonderful opportunity for our year 10s,” Mr Beotra said.

After scrolling through seek.com.au, a variety of positions were found in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

Current vacancies include Uber driver partner, cosmetic consultant, child safety officer, sales, administration and customer-oriented roles.

For more information on the C2C program, visit www.ring.org.au/c2c.