How can workshops engage business operations?

BUILDING RESILIENCE: Principal Community Development and Engagement Officer Jared Thomsen speaks to members from local community groups at the first Capacity Building Workshop last night.

BUILDING RESILIENCE: Principal Community Development and Engagement Officer Jared Thomsen speaks to members from local community groups at the first Capacity Building Workshop last night. Contributed

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has held its first Capacity Building Workshop this week, aimed at providing support for not-for-profit community organisations to increase capacities across a range of topics.

Hosted by council's Community Development and Sport and Recreation team, the workshops will be held on the third Thursday of each month from 6pm in the Community Education Room at The Hub in Beaman Park, Yeppoon.

Community Development Councillor Jan Kelly said the workshops had been designed to be engaging and informative, offering local groups and sporting organisations the opportunity to find out how they could improve their operations.

"The workshop topics have been guided by feedback provided by not-for-profit community organisations through the Sport and Recreation Club Census, and the Community Organisation Census undertaken throughout 2018,” Cr Kelly said.

"Our first workshop held last night focussed on strategic planning, and it was a great start to what we hope will continue to build into a positive and beneficial meeting for local clubs and groups.

"Groups will get to speak to Council's Community Development and Sport and Recreation team one-on-one, and ask questions specific to their needs or goals for their organisation.

"Council welcomes and encourages all not-for-profit community organisations to come along and see for themselves what these workshops are about.”

For more information or to register your interest please email cdsr@livingstone. qld.gov.au.