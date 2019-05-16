How can you help Red Cross raise much-needed funds?

GENEROSITY: Red Cross Rockhampton branch president Coral Raatz is finalising wrapping the raffle major prizes ahead of their fundraising afternoon tea tomorrow.

THE Rockhampton branch of the Australian Red Cross will host their fundraising afternoon tea tomorrow.

It will be held at St Mary's Hall in Nobbs St, North Rockhampton, from 2pm.

Red Cross would love to see as many people as possible come along and join in the fun, with major raffles, multi-draw prizes, money board and lucky door on offer.

Admission costs $10 and table bookings can be made over the phone on 07 4927 3080.

All monies raised will assist with the ongoing work of Red Cross within the community.