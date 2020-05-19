How can you prepare for a close-up?

BUDDING actors across Central Queensland, never fear.

You won’t need to wait for normality for you to hone your craft.

In partnership with Livingstone Shire Council and the Regional Arts Development Fund, the Capricorn Film Festival will host a four-day online Screen Acting Essentials workshop with four of Australia’s best tutors.

They’ve structured activities for the months ahead, beginning with the workshop that will be held each Saturday for three hours from June 6 to 27.

The course will give participants the opportunity to learn practical screen and stage skills from leading industry tutors, all from the comfort of their homes.

It will focus on working in film and television, designed to demystify the actor’s process, and to accommodate the needs of both the beginner and those theatre-based actors who wish to acquire the specialist skills of the successful screen actor.

Each day will consist of specialised learnings from different tutors.

During day one, The Actors Essentials, a real-time and fully interactive exploration of the professional actor’s toolkit will take place with veteran actor and coach, Philip Holder.

Day two will consist of an actor’s introduction to film and television with Tim Ross of Wonderland, Harrow, Home And Away and Neighbours fame. Mr Ross will give participants tips on preparing a scene for an audition, confidence building, scene work and finish off with a question-and-answer session.

Australia’s most respected voice coach, Dianne Eden will run the third day of activities, Freeing the Natural Voice session where she will put your voice through its paces in a dynamic voice workout.

The final session will be held by feature film director and writer Andrew Lawrence who will provide participants with an overview of the everyday operations of a film set, allowing the actor to focus on their own preparation needs.

Capricorn Film Festival founder Luke Graham said “we are excited to be offering our educational course online, aimed at both our regional community and for the first time, the rest of Australia and the world”.

“We hope this can be a part of our organisational strategy moving forward and we thank our partners for their continued support.

“Most importantly, it’s going to be an enjoyable time for all involved.”

The workshop will be held via ZOOM and tickets can be purchased from the festival’s website or Facebook page.

For ticketing or other information visit capricornfilmfestival.com.