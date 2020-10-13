How CCTV footage revealed identity of a drunken thief

Jack James Brooks pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to one count of stealing. Picture: iStock

Jack James Brooks pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to one count of stealing. Picture: iStock

A TEENAGER was $250 richer after pocketing the cash from someone else’s wallet, left unattended at a South Rockhampton bar.

Jack James Brooks, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the victim had left his wallet unattended on the bar inside the Brunswick Hotel on Archer St about 8pm on August 27.

Ms King said Brooks was caught on CCTV footage walking over near the bar, picking up the wallet and then returning to his table, where he pocketed $250 from the wallet before returning the wallet to the bar.

She said a short time later Brooks walked over to the bar again, took the wallet and left the premises.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Disturbance leads police to unexpected drug discovery

‘A drunken idiot’: Yeppoon hotel worker sent to jail

How photos from helicopter led police to illegal campers

She said Brooks had no criminal history and $250 restitution was sought.

Brooks’ lawyer Felicity Davis said her client, who worked as a bartender at Red Lion Hotel, was out drinking with friends and was “very intoxicated”.

“It was not something he would do when he was sober,” Ms Davis said.

“He is extremely remorseful and regretful for the incident.”

Brooks was fined $500 and ordered to pay $250 restitution. A criminal conviction was not recorded.