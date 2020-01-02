How celebs rang in the New Year

Justin and Hailey Bieber rang in the New Year in the most adorable way, along with many other celebs. Picture: Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber rang in the New Year in the most adorable way, along with many other celebs. Picture: Instagram

As 2019 came to a close, celebrities around the world farewelled the decade in myriad ways. Whether celebrating with family and friends, reflecting on their own, enjoying romantic vacations, attending lavish parties or having a booze-free start to the new year, these celebs all had one thing in common - they shared it on Instagram, of course.

Hailey Bieber posted a pic of her and hubby Justin locked in a smooch and wrote, "Please be my New Year's kiss even when I'm 80!!!"

61-year-old Madonna, who's had to postpone her US tour due to injury, shared pictures of herself on a beachy family vacation - along with her new beau, her 25-year-old backing dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

Williams has reportedly been seeing Madonna for about a year, but a photo of the couple only emerged for the first time a few weeks ago, when they were spotted canoodling on a hotel balcony in Miami.

Williams joined Madonna and her children, daughter Lourdes, 25, whom she shares with actor Carlos Leon; son David Banda, 14; daughter Mercy James, 14; and twin girls Estere and Stella Ciconne, 7.

"Saying Goodbye to 2019! We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled", Madge wrote.

Later she posted a video of her doing a sultry pole dance on the beach, cocktail in hand, as she rang in the new year.

Other celebs such as Beyonce reflected on the year that was with a series of images, or in Beyonce's case, a "Bey-Cap" 96-second video collage of the year's most memorable and glamorous moments.

Meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at The Lion King premiere in London made the cut.

Jennifer Lopez reflected back to 2010 and all the things that had happened since then, saying she feels stronger and more at peace now than ever, and encouraged followers to "Get ready to roar!!!"

The Sussex Royals, meanwhile, posted their own highlights reel, also featuring the meet and greet with Bey and Jay-Z, along with the birth of baby Archie, their trip to Africa, their charity work throughout the year, and much more.

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!" they wrote.

"We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted their own collage which was twice as long, but the Sussexes had a better soundtrack (Clocks by Coldplay vs. what sounded like hold music for the Kensington Palace video). Both royal couples were featured in each others' videos, which some have interpreted as an olive branch.

Miley Cyrus posted footage of herself wearing a "Cheers" tiara and blowing out two sets of the number "20" candles on a cake. It's unclear whether or not she accompanied boyfriend Cody Simpson to The Surf Lodge in Aspen, Colorado, where he performed a NYE rock and roll set.

Simpson also posted a photo of the couple to Instagram stories, saying, "I love my girl so much I could write 20 books."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan spent the start of 2020 apart, but no one missed the opp for a reflective post.

Kimmy posted a simple, "To lots of love in 2020" post featuring her planting a kiss on hubby Kanye West.

Kylie posted a sultry lingerie series with the caption, "Just didn't feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap."

Kendall posted a glamorous video collage from the year past while Khloe accompanied her own collage with some words of wisdom.

"2019, Im happily saying goodbye. They tell you that you shouldn't look back but I'm going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It's OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.

We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. ... I pray you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019.

2020 I welcome you with all of my heart!!"

Back in Oz, Bec Judd had a sparkly NYE with pals Nadia Bartel and Kylie Brown. "Kid's glitter set got the better of me last night (and so did the champagne).

2020s let's do this."

Bartel, who has had a rough year following her split with Jimmy, posted another couple of glam party shots, including one from Melbourne's Stokehouse bar and restaurant on St Kilda Beach.

After spending time in Oz over Christmas, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban headed back to the US, where Nic posted a sweet pic from Tennessee, where she and Urban are based.

"My favourite way to ring in the new year - watching @keithurban play in Nashville. Wishing you all a wonderful 2020 xx"

Australia's own comedy blockbuster star Rebel Wilson was back home in Sydney for NYE fireworks, posting with the Sydney Harbour Bridge behind her and bragging about being at "an amazing bash" with the "BEST views."