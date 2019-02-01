How cheeky hairdresser captured Keith Urban's attention

AFTER four previous outings to Keith Urban shows, hairdresser Kelli Smith was determined to get noticed big time.

She made up a sign urging Urban to come to her Caboolture hair salon with a cheeky note saying that her clients bet her that the music megastar wouldn't.



Urban spotted the sign near the start of the show at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and went one better, inviting a stunned Kelli to come up - and bring her sign with her.



Kelli, from Uniquely You Hair Studio, was asked who she brought with her, about her salon, where she was from.



She told Urban she lived at Elimbah.



"I don't even know where Elimbah is. I used to live in Caboolture, I don't know where the hell Elimbah is."



Just past the showgrounds, she tells Urban.



"You've got a man in your life, I see, let's call him."

She told him that wouldn't be such a great idea because he got up at 4am to work.



"4am! Let's definitely call him,'' Urban jokes.



Instead he created a selfie video message on her phone for her husband Mat.

The exchange set the tone for a show where Urban continually engaged with his Queensland fans, often thanking them for how beautifully they were singing.



Speaking to the Sunshine Coast Daily, Kelli said she was a big fan of Urban, having been to five tours.

The 34-year-old said her husband thought the video was cool but was glad Urban didn't call him as he was already in bed. "He was happy with the video. He didn't want to speak to Keith.''

Urban plays Brisbane for his third show on Saturday night night before finishing the Australian leg of his tour with two shows in Melbourne on February 5 and 6.