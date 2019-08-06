How children's books stopped CQ woman from taking her life

ROBYN J Court first found solace in writing when she was 18-years-old, after years of struggling with bullying and chronic pain.

Writing saved her life.

Born in Biloela, Ms Court moved to Rockhampton in 1986, where she discovered a knack for the creative arts and in particular for poetry and creative writing.

This year, she had three "colourful, cheeky and quirky” books published through self-publishing business, Xlibris - a colouring book My Mini Creative Colouring Book illustrated by herself, a book of poetry Robyn's Book of poems and a children's book Antics at the Zoo.

"What inspired me to write was all the bullying, neglect and rejection,” Ms Court said.

"People think its their god-given right to bully, which I don't understand because I try to be the best version of myself.

"I think I'm different from everyone else. I think differently and I had to raise myself.

"I wrote about the torment that sat in my mind, heart, spirit and soul, and I taught myself to write and try to heal the pain and physical pain.”

Ms Court requires a carer and has struggled with physical pain her whole life because of displaced hips from birth, osteoporosis, bulging discs and scoliosis.

"In my book of poems, it's basically an autobiography,” she said.

"If I didn't have a pen and paper or taught myself to write, I would have committed suicide by now.

"It's taught me focus, it keeps me calm and and it takes my mind off the physical and mental pain I had to endure.”

Ms Court is already working on her fourth book.

Purchase the books here: