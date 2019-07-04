How chronic disease reached half of Australia's population

BETTER ALTERNATIVES: My published paperback, Finding Better Health, provides 170 easy lifestyle tips for lifestyle wellness, which I know will contribute towards chronic disease prevention.

BETTER ALTERNATIVES: My published paperback, Finding Better Health, provides 170 easy lifestyle tips for lifestyle wellness, which I know will contribute towards chronic disease prevention. Peter Lewis

CHRONIC disease in Australia has reached half the population according to recent reports, which is cause for concern.

If this trend continues it will have a deepening impact on taxpayers, making a bad situation worse.

I advocate all levels of government's need to recognise throwing around hundreds of millions of dollars in treatment won't solve the avalanche of chronic disease. Indications suggest degenerative disease and multi-organ failure is increasing, which leaves in its wake distress for families and the sufferer.

In a recent article in the Rural Weekly (Friday, May 17), AgForce CEO Michael Guerin claims a plant-based diet "is not based on science or fact”.

If I had been consulted, credible information could have been sourced online with the ease of an appropriate search.

Of interest in preventing chronic disease incidence, numerous studies clearly demonstrate vegetarianism is an important benefactor toward general health and longevity.

A vegan-based diet may help vitamin and mineral deficiencies, when sourced from fruit, vegetables, nuts, legumes and grains.

Processed foods often associated as veganism are unlikely to provide these important nutrients satisfactorily.

That said, interest in human health is about having a natural, feel-good attitude.

People experiencing natural health report feeling at ease even as life's demands come along.

Uppers and downers that might occur at times are short-lived because a healthy person knows how to conserve general energy.

One health secret rests with a good metabolic rate.

If you consume large quantities of dense fats, proteins or starches, your body temperature may over time cause subtle disturbance to organ function, which possibly will bring on risk of organ failure.

I know that emphasis on a wholesome certified organic vegetarian diet would go a long way to preventing cardiovascular disease and save Australian taxpayers billions of dollars on disease care.

Veganism based on animal welfare with a fanatical dogma is as worrying as any other dogma, including but not limited to a meat-lovers dogma.

I consider government becoming concerned with disease-care costs may need a simple forgotten message - take personal responsibility for healthful lifestyle habits.

I know the gift of a happy lifestyle needs healthful habits and a helping hand with natures' healing herbs sometimes.

My published paperback, Finding Better Health, provides 170 easy lifestyle tips for lifestyle wellness, which I know will contribute towards chronic disease prevention.

Peter Lewis, Registered Naturopath Practitioner,

© 3/07/19

www.rockhamptonhealth

options.com.au